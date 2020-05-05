Salzmann, former Rock Island athlete, succumbs in 1918

The Spanish flu of 1918 is reported to have killed at least 50 million people worldwide and 675,000 in the United States.
The local papers of the time were littered with obituaries, reporting a handful of flu-related deaths around the area every day.
Notably, the flu claimed the life of one local athlete, Roy Salzmann, a Rock Island native who died on Oct. 22, 1918. He was 25 years old.
It was reported by the Davenport Democrat and Leader he died from the flu, while the Rock Island Argus reported Salzmann died of pneumonia, which actually played one of the chief roles in most of the flu deaths of the epidemic.
Salzmann became seriously ill just four days prior. It was reported by the Argus that "improvement had been noted in his condition, however, and (that morning) he appeared usually bright. (That) evening he suddenly grew worse and the end came rapidly. Valvular heart trouble with which he had been bothered for some years caused him to be especially susceptible to the disease to which he succumbed."
Salzmann was a popular athlete in the area, having starred as a tackle on Rock Island's high school football team in 1911, earning the nickname "Bones."
In his obituary in the Oct. 23 edition of the Argus, it was noted that he scored the touchdown which defeated Moline in that year's matchup:
"It will be recalled that the game, staged at the Three-Eye park, was practically lost to the Islanders, the score standing 11 to 8. With only a few minutes left to play, Ray, affectionately termed 'Bones' by his teammates, by repeated line smashes carried the ball from the middle of the field over the goal line for the winning counter."
In the Davenport Daily Times, Walter Flanigan, head coach and owner of the Rock Island Independents, wrote "Needless to say, the biggest bonfire that was ever built was fired that night upon the levee and from that day on Bones' name was made in athletics."
Following that time, Salzmann popped up in local bowling articles but also became a mainstay in the football scene, playing for the Independents for over five years, including serving as team captain during the 1917 season. He also worked at Salzmann & Bussard, a garage and repair shop.
What is most surprising, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of sports, is that Salzmann had played a game with the Independents just nine days prior, against the Peru Athletic Club at Douglas Park. That didn't send the team's season to a halt like it almost certainly would have today.
The Independents didn't take much time to mourn, as the last mention of Salzmann came on Nov. 6, as both the Democrat and Leader and the Moline Dispatch reported that Independents coach Walter Flanigan was "now dickering for a lineman and another backfield man; one to take place of Roy Salzmann, star tackle, who passed away suddenly last week, and the other to fill the quarterback position now open."
Salzmann was described as having a "good nature and consideration for others (which) gained him a host of friends. His unfailing good humor stood him in good stead on the football field and he was recognized as one of the cleanest of sportsmen."
Flanigan wrote, "His loss will be greatly felt by all the fans of this locality and his position will be hard to fill as a star of his caliber is not made every day."
Salzmann left behind his parents and widow as well as a 3-year-old girl, Frances Marie.
