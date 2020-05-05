Salzmann, former Rock Island athlete, succumbs in 1918

"It will be recalled that the game, staged at the Three-Eye park, was practically lost to the Islanders, the score standing 11 to 8. With only a few minutes left to play, Ray, affectionately termed 'Bones' by his teammates, by repeated line smashes carried the ball from the middle of the field over the goal line for the winning counter."

In the Davenport Daily Times, Walter Flanigan, head coach and owner of the Rock Island Independents, wrote "Needless to say, the biggest bonfire that was ever built was fired that night upon the levee and from that day on Bones' name was made in athletics."

Following that time, Salzmann popped up in local bowling articles but also became a mainstay in the football scene, playing for the Independents for over five years, including serving as team captain during the 1917 season. He also worked at Salzmann & Bussard, a garage and repair shop.

What is most surprising, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of sports, is that Salzmann had played a game with the Independents just nine days prior, against the Peru Athletic Club at Douglas Park. That didn't send the team's season to a halt like it almost certainly would have today.