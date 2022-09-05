Scott, Barnes score multiple Grand Prix wins

Four years ago, Riley Scott of Quincy brought home multiple event titles from the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix of Karting.

But until Sunday, the 18-year-old Scott had yet to bring home another "Rock," the nickname for the trophies awarded to each winner at the long-running event.

At the Grand Prix's 27th annual running in downtown Rock Island, Scott came away with three titles.

"I've been wanting this for over three years now," said Scott, who was competing at Rock Island with his father Jeff and his 20-year-old sister Avery. "It's always great to get to share this with my family."

The first of Scott's three checkered flags came in the Margay Ignite Senior 1 event, ironically coming after his father took first in the preceding race, the Briggs 206 Masters.

Hanging back in third place for several laps, he kicked into overdrive and ended up beating runner-up Charlie Keeven of Hazelwood, Mo., by just over 4.5 seconds.

The same pattern repeated itself in his second event, the Briggs 206 Heavy 2. Another push on the final laps enabled Scott to edge Connor Lund of Davis, Ill., by just three-tenths of a second. The top five racers were all separated by less than a second.

"At this point, I'll just keep staying in third place and waiting for it to happen," he quipped. "I've been letting (the other racers) battle it out. It's been so tight, I let them go back and then make a run for it. Dad taught me that; he grew up racing karts and raced for 12 years before he married and had us.

"He got out of it for a while, then he got the bug and got back into it."

Scott capped his three-win day by taking first in the Briggs 206 Medium 1, edging Carter Pryor of Caseyville, Ill., and third-place Michael Welsh of Eldridge by less than a tenth of a second.

"I can not give enough thanks to my family and my crew," he said. "They put these go-karts together for me and let me race them this weekend."

Bermuda's Barnes finishes with winning pair: Scott "Skitchy" Barnes, who hails from Bermuda's capital city of Hamilton, had a busy day on Sunday, competing in 10 of the 17 races.

A day that started out frustrating when he was unable to finish four of his first five races — including a crash on the final lap of the Ignite Masters Shootout when he was in the lead — started to take a turn for the better when he placed third in the Margay Ignite Senior 1 event and the Briggs 206 Heavy 2 race.

That set the stage for victories in his final two races. In the Margay Ignite Senior 2, he bested Riley Scott by nearly two-tenths of a second. He came back and took the checkered flag in the Open Shifter Masters race.

"It started off frustrating," Barnes said of his day. "I hit a couple of barriers, and it seemed to go downhill from there. But any time you win two races here, it's a good day. I'll take the good with the bad."

Vintage performances: A pair of local racers turned in winning performances in the two Vintage Karting events.

Bettendorf's Kevin Williams took the checkered flag in the Vintage Open race by a sizable margin, topping Oak Lawn's Jerry Fandry by just under nine seconds. Milan's Dave Fisher took third place.

"This is my first time racing in Rock Island since 2001," said Williams, who presented the checkered flag to his mother at the finish line. "It was fun, a lot of fun. It's good to be back."

In the Vintage MAC & Yamaha race, Rock Island's Kris Porter came out on top in the Yamaha division, with Moline's Kirk Gustafson taking fourth and Kewanee's Steven Wager fifth. Steve Welte of Richland Center, Wis., topped Taylor Ridge's Randy Duncalf in the MAC portion of the event.

"It's awesome out there," said Porter, a 2022 inductee into the Vintage Karting Hall of Fame. "I've been doing this since I was 12 years old. I'm 75 years old, and a couple of my buddies out there in the Yamaha race are 78. Old guys rock!"

Wins for Donahue's Wheeler, Delmar's Neilson: Ashton Wheeler of Donahue was a winner in Sunday's penultimate event, the Briggs 206 Medium 2, topping Milan's Drake Ostrom by nearly three-tenths of a second.

"It was a real fun race," said Wheeler. "It was all about patience, really. Just sitting back and waiting for stuff to happen. I made my pass going into turn one, and held on."

Another Iowan, Tony Neilson of Delmar, came away with a title in the Margay Ignite Masters, taking the lead on the final lap when Barnes hit the barrier and winning by a margin of nearly nine seconds.