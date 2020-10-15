Sectional tennis preview

Class 1A Geneseo Sectional
When & where: Friday (1 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. tentatively) at Geneseo High School
Local interest: Alleman, Geneseo, Kewanee
Other teams competing: Limestone, Dunlap, Galesburg, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Christian, Peoria Richwoods
Defending champion: Dunlap
Singles seeds: 1. Taylor Disharoon, Dunlap; 2. Emily Yu, Dun; 3. Julia Wojtowicz, Richwoods; 4. Mary Breitbach, PND; 5. Sydney Watts, PND; 6. Chloe Adams, Gen.
Doubles seeds: 1. Kate & Lucy Rector, Alleman; 2. Shikha Agarwal/Mary Meghrian, Dun; 3. Emma Dunker/Emma Claeys, Gen; 4. Regan Duchaine/Maggie Waller, Dun; 5. Ali Rapps/Annie Turpin, Gen; 6. Camryn Anderson/Gwendolyn Allison, Gal.
FYI: This is the final meet of the season due to state tennis being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Alleman was sectional runner-up last season and Geneseo took third. … The Lady Leafs, who hosted their first sectional last season, are still seeking their first sectional title. … Alleman last won a sectional during its run of four straight from 2015-18.
Dunlap senior Taylor Disharoon (18-1) is the defending singles champion; Emily Yu (14-1) was one half of Dunlap’s sectional doubles title team last season. Both lost their only matches of the year this season to Moline’s Monika Birski.
Alleman’s top-seeded Rector sisters are 13-2 this season, with both losses coming to Moline’s Lauren Myers/Sarah Gustafson. .. The Rectors have straight set wins over Dunlap’s second-seeded duo (6-3, 6-3 on Sept. 5) and Geneseo’s third-seeded duo (6-2, 6-3 on Sept. 21).
During a normal season, qualifying for state requires reaching the semifinals. Local returning state qualifiers include Alleman senior Lucy Rector and sophomore Kate Rector, and Geneseo senior Emma Dunker.
Quote: “I think our sectional is really strong, so we’re going to have to keep our focus and hopefully come out on top.” — Kate Rector
Class 2A Pekin Sectional
When & where: Friday (10 a.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m.) at Pekin HS
Local interest: Moline, Rock Island, United Township
Other teams competing: Champaign Centennial, Danville, Normal Community West, Normal Community, Pekin
Defending champion: Moline
Singles seeds: 1. Kruthi Sudhir, NC; 2. Madeline Gentry, NCW; 3. Anna Mayes, NC; 4. Monika Birski, MHS; 5. Reese Williams, UT; 6. Camille Keys, MHS.
Doubles seeds: 1. Lauren Myers/Sarah Gustafson, MHS; 2. Kedzie Griffin/Lexi Ellis, Danville; 3. Ava Towne/Josie Hotsinpiller, Dan.; 4. Varsha Varaharasetty/Raji More, NC; 5. Aviv Sagiv/Leah Luchinski, CC; 6. Meg Moser/Isabelle McCormick, NC.
FYI: Moline last won back-to-back sectional titles during a run of 13 straight from 2001-13. … Birski (15-4), a senior, would meet Williams (15-2), a junior, in the second round if both win their first match; the winner reaches the semifinals, which would mean qualifying for state in a typical season. … Birski, a three-time state qualifier and sectional singles runner-up, fell to Williams (a two-time state qualifier) earlier this season but won 6-0, 6-0 in the Western Big 6 Conference singles final last weekend. … Birski was 0-3 against the top three sectional seeds earlier in the season, falling to Normal Community West junior and two-time state qualifier Madeline Gentry (18-1), 7-5, 2-6, 10-8; and Normal Community freshmen Kruthi Sudhir (10-0), 7-5, 7-5 and Anna Mayes (13-1), 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Myers/Gustafson (12-3) were runner-ups at last year’s sectional. … Myers, a senior, qualified for state doubles with Birski during her freshman and sophomore years. … Among the seeded players, Moline did not see Danville or Centennial this season.
Quote: “Since we don’t get state this year, and it’s my senior year, my biggest goal is for us to win sectionals, personally and as a team. It would be amazing if we did that.” — Myers
—Compiled by Drake Lansman
