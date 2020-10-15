Sectional tennis preview

FYI: Moline last won back-to-back sectional titles during a run of 13 straight from 2001-13. … Birski (15-4), a senior, would meet Williams (15-2), a junior, in the second round if both win their first match; the winner reaches the semifinals, which would mean qualifying for state in a typical season. … Birski, a three-time state qualifier and sectional singles runner-up, fell to Williams (a two-time state qualifier) earlier this season but won 6-0, 6-0 in the Western Big 6 Conference singles final last weekend. … Birski was 0-3 against the top three sectional seeds earlier in the season, falling to Normal Community West junior and two-time state qualifier Madeline Gentry (18-1), 7-5, 2-6, 10-8; and Normal Community freshmen Kruthi Sudhir (10-0), 7-5, 7-5 and Anna Mayes (13-1), 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.