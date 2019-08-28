MUSKIES AT A GLANCE

COACH: Tim Armstrong, 12th season (outgoing); Scott Roberts, first season (incoming)

2018 SEASON: Finished fifth at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet

FAST FACT: New Muskie coach Scott Roberts spent 11 seasons coaching sprinters and hurdlers. Over that span, Iowa State qualified for the national championship in those events on 34 occasions.

KEY RETURNERS: Rylee Blake, sr.; Lauren Dirth, sr.; Sophia Thomas, jr.; Molly Guerra, jr.

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Karly Ricketts; Ruve Roos

2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 – at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 7 – at Crow Creek Park, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 12 – at Noelridge Park, Cedar Rapids, 4:40 p.m.

Sept. 19 – at Fort Madison, 5 p.m.

Sept. 26 – at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 3:30 a.m.

Oct. 1 – at Iowa City West, 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 10 – at Central DeWitt, 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 17 – MAC meet at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Oct. 24 – District meet, TBD

Nov. 2 – State meet at Fort Dodge, TBD