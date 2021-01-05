Set an outdoor New Year's resolution that you can keep

By now, many of you have already made and broken your New Year’s resolution to lose weight, save money or kick that bad habit. Don’t feel bad, you are in the majority.

If you set these initial goals wisely and are still working on them, you may lose weight and save money while having fun.

Maybe it is time to clean out your fishing locker, or other designated collection of all things fishing. For me, it is the spot right next to my desk in my basement office. I am a connoisseur of the clearance rack at several area businesses. The problem is that when I get home, the gear is thrown in a pile and forgotten. Later I will dig through countless sacks looking for that one crayfish trailer I need. Usually, I cannot find it and purchase two more bags, which cost me $10 and more space.

Getting that mess organized is a great way to save money in 2021.

Another thing about getting organized, you tend not to clutter up space with equipment that is no longer needed, wanted, or has melted into a mass of goo because it had been sitting next to your furnace for the last five years.