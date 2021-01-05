Set an outdoor New Year's resolution that you can keep

By now, many of you have already made and broken your New Year’s resolution to lose weight, save money or kick that bad habit. Don’t feel bad, you are in the majority.
If you set these initial goals wisely and are still working on them, you may lose weight and save money while having fun.
Maybe it is time to clean out your fishing locker, or other designated collection of all things fishing. For me, it is the spot right next to my desk in my basement office. I am a connoisseur of the clearance rack at several area businesses. The problem is that when I get home, the gear is thrown in a pile and forgotten. Later I will dig through countless sacks looking for that one crayfish trailer I need. Usually, I cannot find it and purchase two more bags, which cost me $10 and more space.
Getting that mess organized is a great way to save money in 2021.
Another thing about getting organized, you tend not to clutter up space with equipment that is no longer needed, wanted, or has melted into a mass of goo because it had been sitting next to your furnace for the last five years.
If you are fortunate to have accumulated that much gear, there are likely people you know who would be overwhelmed to receive a used fishing reel and rod as a late Christmas gift. Since it is all of our duties to recruit new anglers, consider donating them to a child or adult who may have an interest in fishing but has not really embraced it yet.
For me, this act provided the room for me to move the treadmill from the garage to the basement where I can now work out comfortably.
Check mark on getting in better shape in 2021!
Finally, set the goal that you are going to take the time to master your bow, crossbow or shotgun and become a more effective hunter next season. When you set up a regimen to shoot your bow, crossbow or spend a day or two each month shooting clay birds with your shotgun, you will find that the 2021 hunting season will save you money, time, grief and generally make the experience a more positive one.
Maybe the goal is taking someone new with you to help them master their hunting skills, which will pay dividends for both of you for years to come. Those are resolutions anyone can attain and be proud of.
New rules for Illinois’ turkey drawings: The second lottery deadline for turkey hunting tags is Monday, so the clock is ticking. However, this year the rules have changed and everyone can put in for a tag during this second lottery, even if you received a permit in the first drawing.
Hunters who have not received a 2021 tag will be given preference. However, hunters can get their second tag in the second lottery now. While this may not seem like a big deal, there are counties and public hunting areas where drawing a tag can be very difficult. For instance, Henry County has only three tags for fourth season and 47 fifth-season tags remaining.
Most of the other Quad-Cities area counties do have a good number of tags still available, but with hunters allowed to request a second tag already, those numbers can drop quickly. If you forget, the next lottery is Feb. 9, where you will be allowed to request your third and final tag. All hunters are restricted to no more than three tags per spring.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com