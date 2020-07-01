Several MMA veterans will make boxing debuts in Clash

Also on the card are long-time MMA competitors Jeremy Horn of Sandy, Utah, Jeremy Castro of Clinton and Ramiro “Junior’’ Hernandez of Davenport, all of whom will be competing for the first time as professional boxers.

Castro, 44, and Hernandez, a 33-year-old Miletich protégé, will oppose one another in a battle between men who each have 30-plus pro MMA bouts under their belts.

The 44-year-old Horn was 91-22-5 in his MMA career but has not had a fight in about five years. He will oppose 50-year-old Minnesotan Marty Lindquist, who is 14-10 as a boxer but has fought just once in the past six years.

In another bout on the card, Davenport heavyweight Donovan Dennis (12-4) will take on Anthony Williams of Whitesville, W.V.

Dennis, 32, went three years without a fight from 2016 to 2019 before being knocked out by undefeated Stephan Shaw last year. He has not fought in his hometown since May of 2013.

“It seemed like when I lost, everything just slowed down,’’ Dennis said. “I was still working out but everything slowed down and nobody was offering me good fights. You’ve just got to build back up and you kind of wonder sometimes if it’s worth it.’’

He is looking forward to the Clash of Legends, however.