Several MMA veterans will make boxing debuts in Clash

The Clash of Legends event July 18 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds will feature boxing legend Michael Nunn and mixed martials arts icon Pat Miletich competing in a kick-boxing match.
But the two marquee names won’t be the only ones venturing into relatively unfamiliar fight genres that night.
A handful of local MMA veterans will make their professional boxing debuts in the much-anticipated event. And a couple of Davenport’s most successful boxers of recent years also will be featured on a large undercard.
Promoter Monte Cox said that more than 1,000 tickets already have been sold, but he said the temporary venue set up in the southwest part of the fairgrounds could potentially accommodate as many as 16,000 people.
“We won’t have anywhere near that, of course,’’ he said, “but there is going to be plenty of space. Social distancing isn’t going to be a problem.’’
Cox did say that anyone in ringside seats or anyone involved with working the event will be required to wear a mask in conjunction with COVID-19 restrictions set down by the State of Iowa’s labor commission.
Cox said the current plans are for there to be 12 bouts — nine boxing and three kick-boxing — with the final match of the night pitting Nunn, the former two-time middleweight champion of the world, against Miletich, a former UFC champ.
Also on the card are long-time MMA competitors Jeremy Horn of Sandy, Utah, Jeremy Castro of Clinton and Ramiro “Junior’’ Hernandez of Davenport, all of whom will be competing for the first time as professional boxers.
Castro, 44, and Hernandez, a 33-year-old Miletich protégé, will oppose one another in a battle between men who each have 30-plus pro MMA bouts under their belts.
The 44-year-old Horn was 91-22-5 in his MMA career but has not had a fight in about five years. He will oppose 50-year-old Minnesotan Marty Lindquist, who is 14-10 as a boxer but has fought just once in the past six years.
In another bout on the card, Davenport heavyweight Donovan Dennis (12-4) will take on Anthony Williams of Whitesville, W.V.
Dennis, 32, went three years without a fight from 2016 to 2019 before being knocked out by undefeated Stephan Shaw last year. He has not fought in his hometown since May of 2013.
“It seemed like when I lost, everything just slowed down,’’ Dennis said. “I was still working out but everything slowed down and nobody was offering me good fights. You’ve just got to build back up and you kind of wonder sometimes if it’s worth it.’’
He is looking forward to the Clash of Legends, however.
“This is going to be a lot of fun,’’ he said. “There’s going to be a lot of people there.’’
In a bout that is being billed as the co-main event, Davenport’s Stephen Edwards will put his 12-1-1 record on the line against another Davenport fighter, Fred Thomas.
Dennis said both fighters are good friends of his, but he indicated that perhaps there is no love lost between the two of them.
“That’s a grudge match,’’ he said. “That’s going to really be a grudge match.’’
In addition to the main event, the other kick-boxing matches on the card will pit 52-year-old Jason Medina of Moline against Sean Huffman and Devoniere Jackson of Cedar Rapids against Rueben Johnson of Milwaukee. All four fighters will be making their pro kick-boxing debuts.
Tickets can be purchased online at Nitrotickets.com, at Jumping Joey's in Davenport and or at the fairgrounds ticket office. Ringside seats are $150, seats at tables are $100 and general admission is $40 ($50 at the door).
