Shed antler season is upon us

Deer hunting is always a huge event each fall for sportsmen and women across the Greater Quad-Cities area.
While all of those seasons are essentially complete for the hunting year, many people are still keeping an eye out for the "one that got away” or looking to see how their local herd fared through all the pressure.
If you fall into either category, then shed hunting season may just be starting for you.
Most people are aware that deer grow a new set of antlers each year. However, many of you may not understand why this happens. A deer’s testosterone level will drop after rut, or the primary breeding period. This can happen at different times depending on where you are located and the maturity level of the deer. Generally, the farther north and the older the deer, the earlier this happens.
The hormone level decline will then activate specialized cells called osteoclasts. These cells then dissolve the pedicle strength, making the deer antlers weak at their base and the animal will eventually shed those antlers once a critical point is crossed. Thankfully, this process does not hurt the animal.
Some deer shed their antlers earlier or later depending on different factors. If a deer is wounded or injured, they likely will cast their antlers earlier than normal because of those injuries. This is tied to the reduction in breeding behavior and the corresponding testosterone drop. The same situation applies for deer with declining physical health.
Deer in good condition that have a high-quality habitat tend to keep their antlers well into the spring months. Deer in poorer habitat, living through harsh winters with limited food resources, will shed their antlers earlier. A hard winter, such as what we are experiencing now, can cause that early shedding. While we have not received a lot of precipitation, the early ice storms have limited the ability of deer to browse food on the ground. This is causing a lot of shedding already.
Each state has its own rules for shed hunting. There are no licenses required to hunt for shed antlers in either Illinois or Iowa. If you have private land to search, or you have landowner permission to hunt for shed antlers, then get out and enjoy the process.
It is highly, highly recommended you check your state’s rules for shed hunting, especially if you are looking on public lands in Illinois. There are only a few areas where you can legally take shed antlers off of state grounds. Therefore, it is imperative that you check your local regulations.
Luckily, if you are on the Iowa side of the river, you are allowed to hunt shed antlers on most public lands and parks. However, always double check any local ordinances.
In both states, if you come across a deceased deer that still has its antler attached, you must contact a local conservation officer to request a salvage tag in order to take possession of that animal. With the salvage tag, there may be additional restrictions depending on the circumstances.
The best places to look for deer sheds are where deer feed, where they bed down and along their trails in between. Also, try looking where a buck might jump such as creek crossings, steep ravines, fence lines and ditches.
Shed antler hunting can be a great pastime to spend with friends and family, and it can be a great way to connect with that animal that keeps eluding you during the hunting season each year.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com