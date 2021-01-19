Shed antler season is upon us

Deer in good condition that have a high-quality habitat tend to keep their antlers well into the spring months. Deer in poorer habitat, living through harsh winters with limited food resources, will shed their antlers earlier. A hard winter, such as what we are experiencing now, can cause that early shedding. While we have not received a lot of precipitation, the early ice storms have limited the ability of deer to browse food on the ground. This is causing a lot of shedding already.

Each state has its own rules for shed hunting. There are no licenses required to hunt for shed antlers in either Illinois or Iowa. If you have private land to search, or you have landowner permission to hunt for shed antlers, then get out and enjoy the process.

It is highly, highly recommended you check your state’s rules for shed hunting, especially if you are looking on public lands in Illinois. There are only a few areas where you can legally take shed antlers off of state grounds. Therefore, it is imperative that you check your local regulations.

Luckily, if you are on the Iowa side of the river, you are allowed to hunt shed antlers on most public lands and parks. However, always double check any local ordinances.