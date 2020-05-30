Sheppard clips Thornton in World of Outlaws feature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Less than a hundredth of a second was the difference between first and second place Friday night in the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at Davenport Speedway.

In a back-and-forth battle in the 30-lap feature race, Brandon Sheppard edged Ricky Thornton Jr. by .007 seconds to take the white flag and the $6,000 first-place check.

There were six official lead changes, culminating with three passes on the final lap on the quarter-mile dirt oval.

"When I looked over and saw he was there, I knew it was gonna be really close," said Sheppard, who is from New Berlin, Ill. "That last lap was so crazy. I'd seen him go to the bottom coming to the white, so I shot into the top and noticed it had a little streak of rubber to get by him.

"Then he passed me back, but he bobbled, and we kind of touched. He went back to the bottom, so I knew I would have to catch top and it gave me just enough of a lunge to get by him."

Thornton was coming off a $20,000 payday at the Jackson Motorplex's Drydene Double Down Invitational last week. He led nine laps in the closing half of the race before swapping the lead with Sheppard on three occasions in the final quarter-mile.