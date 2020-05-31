Sheppard makes it weekend sweep at Davenport Speedway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Sheppard made it a lucrative weekend at Davenport Speedway.

A night after holding off Ricky Thornton Jr. in thrilling fashion in a World of Outlaws Late Model feature, Sheppard was back in victory lane Saturday night to complete a weekend sweep of the "Inside Out" doubleheader.

Sheppard pocketed $16,000 with the two victories.

"It feels so great to be back in victory lane," Sheppard said. "We got our confidence back (Friday) night. ... Everybody's confidence was higher (Saturday). We qualified good, won the heat race, and that was the key to getting another win."

Sheppard won the 40-lap feature on the half-mile track by more than two seconds to collect his 58th career World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series victory.

"Getting out front in clean air and maintaining the lead all comes with qualifying good and winning heat races," Sheppard said. "In order for this consistency to stay good, we gotta keep doing that."

Jimmy Mars finished second to earn $5,000 and Chris Madden earned his first top-three finish in 11 races.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the grandstands were closed to fans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0