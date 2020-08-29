Sherrard's Belha leads Tigers to team win

The 2020 Illinois high school cross country season has a far different look than in years past.
Gone are the large team invites that took place nearly every Saturday across the state. Instead, teams are grouping up into smaller triangulars and quadrangulars.
That didn't stop the lead runners from Sherrard, Riverdale and Alleman from pushing each other on Saturday at the Alleman Athletic Complex.
Sherrard's Jacob Belha came away with the individual victory with a time of 16:43 and helped his team to win the Alleman Quadrangular with 33 points.
The Tigers senior, second place Tommy Murray from Riverdale (16:47) and third place Diego Portillo of Alleman (16:55) were part of a lead pack that were neck and neck up until the very end when Belha finally pulled away.
That lead pack, which also included a second Sherrard runner, Dayton Hauger, for most of the race, was a big driving factor for Belha.
"Running with those guys helped me a lot," Belha said. "Running with a teammate there to support you always helps and the other guys helped me push my pace as well."
Murray, just a sophomore, was given valuable advice by his coach before the race.
"He told me just to stick with Jacob and I would have a good race," Murray said. "It's easier to run with a pack like that, and being near Jacob and Diego helped motivate me."
Despite the race being just a quadrangular, Portillo pushed himself in the lead pack and kept the pace.
"I never let up on the gas and neither did they," he said. "It was a very intense race. Keeping up with those guys was one of the roughest races I've ever run."
Like in the individual race, Riverdale placed second as a team with 43 points and Alleman was right behind in third with 49. Orion placed fourth as a team with 104 points.
In the girls race, Alleman placed first as a team with 23 points, led by individual winner Mattie Kindelsperger, who finished with a time of 19:21.
The senior outdistanced second place Maryn Bollinger from Orion by nearly two minutes and still wants to improve upon her already impressive time.
"By the end of the season, I want to reach 17:25," Kindelsperger said. "It was hard on this course due to all the turns to set a good rhythm but I'm confident I can get there."
In the second meet of the season for Alleman, Kindelsperger is just happy to be out running with other people after months of being away from teammates and other competition.
"It feels amazing to be out here," Kindelsperger said. "We went from not expecting to have a season to have the opportunity to run. It's not the same as previous seasons, but I'm very thankful."
Orion finished second as a team with 34 points and Sherrard was third with 71.
With two meets under his belt for his sophomore season, Murray has liked the smaller meets more than some of the bigger invites.
"With the smaller races, there isn't a giant group," Murray said. "That's what I was used to from last season, the people who are right behind you and you can hear them about to pass you."
