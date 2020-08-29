Sherrard's Belha leads Tigers to team win

Despite the race being just a quadrangular, Portillo pushed himself in the lead pack and kept the pace.

"I never let up on the gas and neither did they," he said. "It was a very intense race. Keeping up with those guys was one of the roughest races I've ever run."

Like in the individual race, Riverdale placed second as a team with 43 points and Alleman was right behind in third with 49. Orion placed fourth as a team with 104 points.

In the girls race, Alleman placed first as a team with 23 points, led by individual winner Mattie Kindelsperger, who finished with a time of 19:21.

The senior outdistanced second place Maryn Bollinger from Orion by nearly two minutes and still wants to improve upon her already impressive time.

"By the end of the season, I want to reach 17:25," Kindelsperger said. "It was hard on this course due to all the turns to set a good rhythm but I'm confident I can get there."

In the second meet of the season for Alleman, Kindelsperger is just happy to be out running with other people after months of being away from teammates and other competition.