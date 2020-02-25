Short-handed Rocks fall in team sectionals

ROCHELLE — Rock Island needed everything to go right if it was going to beat Aurora Christian at the Rochelle dual team sectional on Tuesday night.
However, wrestlers missing their target weight and other issues derailed the Rocks in their 52-24 loss to the Eagles.
The Rocks were already without two wrestlers, one held out due to academic ineligibility and one having been disqualified at the regionals for physical misconduct. Three lineup regulars also did not make weight, and Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell had to do some scrambling to field a team.
“That lineup was not the plan we had going in to tonight,” Stockwell said after having to forfeit at three weights. “We lost our flexibility to move guys around, and it really hurt us.”
The Rocks were appearing in their first team sectional since 2010 and were searching for the first team sectional win in program history. Aurora Christian had similar strengths to Rock Island when the Rocks are at full strength and were a tough matchup.
Stockwell was very pleased with those who wrestled.
“I’m super proud of the guys who filled in for us,” Stockwell said. “Omarean Gay filled in at 126-pounds and really went after his opponent. I thought overall the team wrestled very well, we just didn’t get the matchups that we wanted.”
The Rocks received one forfeit at 132-pounds and three wrestlers earned pins in their matches.
Pharoah Gray got Rock Island on the board at 285 pounds after wrestling started at 170. Gray pinned opponent Mike Esquivel in 3:09. At 152 pounds, Brandon Lawver pinned Devin Medina in 1:52, and Trenton Syler closed out the dual with a 5:47 pin of Niko Zepeda.
As a senior, Lawver was happy to go out one last time for his team and get a pin.
“It feels pretty great,” Lawver said. “I put in so much work over the years it’s nice to go out on top.”
Lawver isn’t sure if he’ll continue to wrestle in college as he is going to barber school.
“I’m proud of where our team got,” Lawver said. “This is the furthest our school has gone in 10 years. I feel like we won as a team, even though we didn’t get the win tonight. We all worked together to get to this point and everyone helped each other out.”
Rock Island finished the season with a team dual record of 14-8.
Class 1A
Dakota 47, Riverdale 25: A run of four straight losses left Riverdale in a hole too deep to dig out of Tuesday in its sectional team dual against top-ranked Dakota.
Early wins from Eli Hinde at 132 and Colton Reiman at 152 had the Rams down just 12-7 through four matches.
A forfeit at 160 started the decisive four-match run, however, and by the time state champion Bryan Caves took the mat for his 220 pound bout, Riverdale was down 33-7.
Caves pinned his Dakota opponent, as did Collin Altensey at 106 and Jaden Searl at 113, but it wasn't enough to propel the Rams to the upset.
Prairie Central 54, Mercer County 22: The wrestlers the Golden Eagles had on hand Tuesday wrestled seventh-ranked Prairie Central nearly even in their sectional dual.
They could not, however, overcome five forfeit losses as Prairie Central won despite Mercer County winning five of nine contested matches.
Carson Clawson (113) and Noah Miller (132) got decision wins and Broctyn King (120) got a major decision early and Carson Tippie (152) and Seth Speaker (160) got pins to pull the Golden Eagles within 14 with three matches to go, but a Prairie Central win at 170 sealed the match, and Mercer County forfeited the last two matches.