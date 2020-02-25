Short-handed Rocks fall in team sectionals

ROCHELLE — Rock Island needed everything to go right if it was going to beat Aurora Christian at the Rochelle dual team sectional on Tuesday night.

However, wrestlers missing their target weight and other issues derailed the Rocks in their 52-24 loss to the Eagles.

The Rocks were already without two wrestlers, one held out due to academic ineligibility and one having been disqualified at the regionals for physical misconduct. Three lineup regulars also did not make weight, and Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell had to do some scrambling to field a team.

“That lineup was not the plan we had going in to tonight,” Stockwell said after having to forfeit at three weights. “We lost our flexibility to move guys around, and it really hurt us.”

The Rocks were appearing in their first team sectional since 2010 and were searching for the first team sectional win in program history. Aurora Christian had similar strengths to Rock Island when the Rocks are at full strength and were a tough matchup.

Stockwell was very pleased with those who wrestled.