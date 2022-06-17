Simpson pockets $5,000 for win at Davenport Speedway

Chris Simpson picked up his first DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory in almost seven years late Thursday night at Davenport Speedway.

The Oxford, Iowa, resident raced into the lead with about 5 1/2 laps left and never relinquished it on the quarter-mile track to claim his third career Hell Tour victory.

"We probably had a second-place car, but I’ll take a first any day,” said Simpson, who pocketed $5,000 for the win.

Bobby Pierce had the lead by more than two seconds in the 40-lap feature, but the driveshaft yoke busted on Pierce's car.

“I was just hoping he pulled into the pits and didn’t cause a caution,” Simpson said. “I knew there were some good boys behind me.”

It was Simpson's first substantial win of the year.

“It feels good just to be in any Victory Lane,” Simpson said. “We’ve been struggling. We wrecked a car at Eldora and had a long couple of days. Bought (this car) from one of my customers that just came back from Longhorn on the jig.”

“It’s been hectic.”

Jason Feger earned his third straight top-five finish with a runner-up to Simpson. Ryan Unzicker finished third to complete the podium. Trevor Gundaker and Missourian Logan Martin completed the top five.

