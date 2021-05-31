O-S United looking forward to shot at Geneseo

Finishing an abbreviated season with a 2-0 shutout win over Macomb last Wednesday behind goals by Miriam Clarke and Jennie Abbott, the team's regular goalkeeper who got a shot at playing a field position, Orion-Sherrard has been trying to get back on top form after its COVID pause cost it a four-game stretch.

"We had to quarantine in mid-year, when we were starting to hit our stride," said Cline, who coached the O-S United boys' squad to a 9-5 finish earlier this spring. "We had to start over, essentially."

The goalkeeping of sophomore standout Abbott has been rock-solid all season, as she has posted six shutouts in nine games. In addition to Clarke, the trio of Rokia Clauss, Lily Moen and Olivia Thomsen have fueled the Orion-Sherrard scoring attack.

Enduring the ups and downs of this season, including a game with Bartonville Limestone where they took the field with just 10 players and ended it down to nine against 11 but still persevered to earn a 1-0 victory, Cline's squad has been glad to have this opportunity after missing out on last spring.

"We've come a long way, considering where we were a year ago," he said. "Our girls last year were determined and committed, and then to not have a season, they were really disappointed. That has helped us put things in perspective and appreciate the opportunities we get."

