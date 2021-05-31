O-S United looking forward to shot at Geneseo

Right from the outset, this season has been a challenging one in many respects for the Orion-Sherrard girls soccer co-op.
For starters, the COVID-19 pandemic made its presence felt again after it cancelled O-S United's 2020 spring schedule, first in a later-than-usual start to the season, then with a two-week quarantine pause in the middle of the year.
Not to mention the added unusual experience of its season overlapped both with a volleyball season that was moved from its usual place in the autumn, plus a two-week span in which the boys' and girls' soccer schedules overlapped.
"It's definitely been a year to remember," said O-S United coach Rick Cline. "A return to normalcy would be nice at this point."
In spite of it all, Orion-Sherrard turned in a strong showing with a 7-2-1 regular-season finish. Now, Cline's club is ready for the challenge of facing first-time Western Big 6 champion Geneseo in its postseason opener Tuesday.
"We're aware of the quality of our opponent, their program and their history," he said of the second-seeded Maple Leafs (12-2), who won the Big 6 with a perfect 7-0 mark and who will host third-seeded O-S United in a 6 p.m. matchup that is part of the Peoria Richwoods Sectional complex.
"We respect all of our opponents, but at the same time, we're looking forward to the opportunity to put our best foot forward."
Finishing an abbreviated season with a 2-0 shutout win over Macomb last Wednesday behind goals by Miriam Clarke and Jennie Abbott, the team's regular goalkeeper who got a shot at playing a field position, Orion-Sherrard has been trying to get back on top form after its COVID pause cost it a four-game stretch.
"We had to quarantine in mid-year, when we were starting to hit our stride," said Cline, who coached the O-S United boys' squad to a 9-5 finish earlier this spring. "We had to start over, essentially."
The goalkeeping of sophomore standout Abbott has been rock-solid all season, as she has posted six shutouts in nine games. In addition to Clarke, the trio of Rokia Clauss, Lily Moen and Olivia Thomsen have fueled the Orion-Sherrard scoring attack.
Enduring the ups and downs of this season, including a game with Bartonville Limestone where they took the field with just 10 players and ended it down to nine against 11 but still persevered to earn a 1-0 victory, Cline's squad has been glad to have this opportunity after missing out on last spring.
"We've come a long way, considering where we were a year ago," he said. "Our girls last year were determined and committed, and then to not have a season, they were really disappointed. That has helped us put things in perspective and appreciate the opportunities we get."