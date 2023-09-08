Four South Bend pitchers combined to hold Quad Cities to three hits in a 3-1 Class A Midwest League victory Friday night at Four Winds Field.

Three Cubs relievers teamed for five scoreless innings in the 2-hour, 30-minute contest in front of 5,726 fans.

Johzan Oquendo tossed two clean innings with four strikeouts before handing off to Adam Laskey, who was credited with the win after 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Laskey fanned three. Sheldon Reed earned the save, striking out three over 1 1/3 run-free frames.

Liam Spence, hitting out of the 9-hole, went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for South Bend.

Kale Emshoff had two of the River Bandits’ three hits. Their lone run came in the top of the third on Herard Gonzalez sac fly to left, scoring Juan Carlos Negret.

Ben Kudrna gave the River Bandits a quality start, firing 6 1/3 innings. The 6-3 right-hander allowed just two runs – one earned – on six hits, with five strikeouts.

Down to their last two games of the season, the Cubs and River Bats square off Saturday at 6:05 p.m.