 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southeast All-Stars see memorable run end
0 Comments
topical alert
LITTLE LEAGUE

Southeast All-Stars see memorable run end

  • 0
little league 1

With manager David McFate looking on, coach David Martin talks with the Davenport Southeast Little League All-Stars prior a practice Aug. 2 at Prairie Heights Park in Davenport.

 Steve Batterson

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Davenport Southeast Little League All-Stars saw its quest to reach the World Series fall one game short.

Hastings (Neb.) pushed across a run in the top half of the sixth inning Friday morning to beat Southeast 2-1 in the consolation final at the Midwest Regional.

Nick Schaich was dominant on the mound for Southeast, striking out 11 and throwing 18 first-pitch strikes over 5 2/3 innings.

Southeast could not muster enough offense. It finished with just six hits against Hasting pitcher Hunter Nepple, who struck out eight. Sean Hendricks had the lone RBI for Southeast.

Hastings (Neb.) and Sioux Falls (S.D.) advance to next week's Little League World Series in Williamsport. Those two teams play for the regional title Saturday.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

For Southeast's 12 and under team, it marked the end of a memorable run that saw them win an Iowa state championship and win multiple games at the regional tournament.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News