Southeast All-Stars see memorable run end

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Davenport Southeast Little League All-Stars saw its quest to reach the World Series fall one game short.

Hastings (Neb.) pushed across a run in the top half of the sixth inning Friday morning to beat Southeast 2-1 in the consolation final at the Midwest Regional.

Nick Schaich was dominant on the mound for Southeast, striking out 11 and throwing 18 first-pitch strikes over 5 2/3 innings.

Southeast could not muster enough offense. It finished with just six hits against Hasting pitcher Hunter Nepple, who struck out eight. Sean Hendricks had the lone RBI for Southeast.

Hastings (Neb.) and Sioux Falls (S.D.) advance to next week's Little League World Series in Williamsport. Those two teams play for the regional title Saturday.

For Southeast's 12 and under team, it marked the end of a memorable run that saw them win an Iowa state championship and win multiple games at the regional tournament.

