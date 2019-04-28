I’m probably in the minority on this one.
I’m a dedicated sports fan and always have been, but for a vast majority of the games I watch I don’t know (and don’t care) what the point spread is.
Oh, I've dabbled considerably in penny ante fantasy leagues and office pools, but the real fun of sports is the drama, the action, the emotion, the strategy.
But I recognize that other people love other things about sports. When I’m at big events, I often hear people around me speculating about whether or not this team will “cover.’’ My first inclination is that they’re talking about the quality of defense that is being played.
They’re not. They’re talking about wagers they’ve placed or wagers friends of theirs have placed.
This has become rampant in our world. Sports betting long ago became a national obsession but until the last few years it was mostly done illegally.
That changed last year when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the statute outlawing gambling on sports events.
That threw open all sorts of possibilities for individual states looking for new sources of revenue.
Iowa seemingly is on the verge of joining the parade. A bill that would legalize sports gambling in the state as early as this summer already has been approved by the house and senate. It is sitting on the desk of Gov. Kim Reynolds, awaiting her signature.
If she approves the bill, Iowa residents would be able to place bets on sports events online or at any of the 19 casinos in the state, including the three in the Quad-Cities region.
Although this is something I personally never have been enthralled with, Iowa is doing a good thing by jumping on a bandwagon that is picking up speed nationally.
Illegal sports wagering in this country has been estimated to be about a $150 billion industry. It’s about time states began tapping into that for tax revenue purposes.
As Rep. Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton put it, “Sticking our head in the sand and doing nothing is not an option.’’
Betting on sports events already is happening in eight states — Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Mississippi, Rhode Island and Delaware — and a handful of other states have approved it.
There is pending legislation on the table in about 30 more states, including Illinois.
This bandwagon is rolling downhill pretty quickly. States that don’t acknowledge the inevitability of this are missing out.
These states need to be careful about how they’re doing it. There needs to be very specific guidelines and oversight, especially in states such as Iowa where a big chunk of the wagering figures to be on events involving amateur athletes.
The potential for abuse is vast. Approving sports betting is the easy part. The difficult aspect of this is yet to come: Devising ways to keep this from impacting the games themselves.
Because of fears about how this could affect college athletics, the NCAA has had a longstanding policy of not allowing any of its postseason competitions to take place in states that have legalized sports betting.
The NCAA isn’t exactly known for its willingness to change but it’s going to need to bend on this one.
According to the estimates, there will be at least 32 states with legalized sports betting within the next five years and that’s a very conservative guess. It could be as high as 44 states if all that proposed legislation gets approved.
Unless the NCAA wants to start holding the Final Four in North Dakota or Wyoming and holding the college football championship game in Alaska or Utah, it’s going to need to change its stance and buy a ticket on the bandwagon.
Don’t be surprised if the NCAA completely reverses its field and demands a 1-percent sports integrity fee to be taken out of all college-related bets. The NBA and major league baseball already are lobbying for that type of measure.
The fear for some of us is that the gambling conversation will become an even larger part of sports. We’ll hear more and more about odds, spreads, covers, teasers and parlays.
All the things that some of us love about the games could be overshadowed by talk about who beat who by how much and how much money was won or lost as a result.
Hopefully, that never happens.