Spring youth turkey hunting tips

Illinois’ spring youth turkey season is right around the corner, beginning March 27-28 and continuing Easter weekend, April 3-4. Iowa’s season follows April 9-11, with unfilled tags valid through the entire regular season.
It is always best to get that youth out to practice shooting prior to the hunt, even if this is not their first time. I highly recommend a realistic turkey paper target during all practice sessions so the child visualizes that turkey head through the scope or at the end of the bead.
Remember, practice makes perfect! Like any high intensity situation, you want the child to react and not think about the situation at hand. Use a dove load in the shotgun so the child sees a large pattern and feels only a light recoil. On the day of the hunt, they will not remember the recoil if they harvest a bird.
While in the field, consider that the comfort and enjoyment of the hunt may be more important than a filled tag. Being able to tag along on the hunt is an adventure in itself for many kids.
If you have the means, consider a see-thru blind when hunting with kids. My first realization about the see-thru blinds is that children tend to stay more focused on hunting when not limited to staring out 2 holes. I also found it remarkable how much more enjoyable the hunt was for me too.
For my son, it was not just the turkeys that got him excited, it was all the other wildlife that walked or flew by, many times just a foot away. An up-close encounter with an opossum, squirrel, deer or other bird in a see-thru blind is a great experience.
While it could be annoying, give your child a call to practice with. This gets them invested well before the hunt begins and helps with the anticipation of the event. While it can drive your dog crazy, it's worth the temporary ear pain.
I always have a full backpack of snacks, drinks, stocking caps, and even heaters in my large backpack while we sit in the blind. If you can manage a sleeping bag and/or heater, you may find that your child can wait out that bird a little easier. If your child is tired, let them take a nap. Again, this is their hunt.
Finally, make sure that they are ready to take the shot. If they choose not pull the trigger, that is OK. Better to not pull the trigger than to make a bad shot, potentially spoiling the experience or even their hunting passion.
What I have learned over the years is your child will become an ambassador for the outdoors in their schools and other social groups when they have that positive experience. I have had multiple parents of his friends approach me because of the stories their children had told them about my son’s hunts.
After several years of sitting in a blind, I am going to have him tag along on a public land hunt, which is heavily pressured and is during the regular hunting seasons.
When you do this, you must have the mentality that this is an experience, not a harvest event. If you are fortunate to fill that tag, great, but the real value is giving your time and the hunt to fire up the passion of the next generation hunter, and potentially those kids who they interact with.
Take to heart that you are increasing the value of hunting and fishing around the Quad-Cities when you take that kid outdoors.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com