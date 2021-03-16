Spring youth turkey hunting tips

While it could be annoying, give your child a call to practice with. This gets them invested well before the hunt begins and helps with the anticipation of the event. While it can drive your dog crazy, it's worth the temporary ear pain.

I always have a full backpack of snacks, drinks, stocking caps, and even heaters in my large backpack while we sit in the blind. If you can manage a sleeping bag and/or heater, you may find that your child can wait out that bird a little easier. If your child is tired, let them take a nap. Again, this is their hunt.

Finally, make sure that they are ready to take the shot. If they choose not pull the trigger, that is OK. Better to not pull the trigger than to make a bad shot, potentially spoiling the experience or even their hunting passion.

What I have learned over the years is your child will become an ambassador for the outdoors in their schools and other social groups when they have that positive experience. I have had multiple parents of his friends approach me because of the stories their children had told them about my son’s hunts.

After several years of sitting in a blind, I am going to have him tag along on a public land hunt, which is heavily pressured and is during the regular hunting seasons.