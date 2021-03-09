Springtime outdoor activities for our youth

However, in Iowa the season is April 9-11. The beauty of Iowa tags is that an unfilled youth tag can be used in any other legal season that spring. This means if it is snowing or you have freezing rain on consecutive weekends, which I have reluctantly sat in with my son, then you can wait until the conditions are good enough to take children out.

So be thankful, Iowa hunters, that you have not had the thrill of knocking the snow off your decoys as your child shivers on your lap because they don’t want to miss their season.

If you are more in tune with our waters, then fishing is just around the corner. Currently the paddlefish snagging season is underway and is a great experience that any kid will be talking to their friends about.

Paddlefish, which are prehistoric looking to most people, can be caught in the Mississippi River in the tail waters of our area Locks & Dams. Make sure to check up on the regulations, as this is a highly regulated fishery, but the pictures and stories will last a lifetime as fish measuring 3- or 4-feet are commonly caught.