Springtime outdoor activities for our youth

The snow is finally going away after a relentlessly cold stretch this winter. While it may be tempting to run out and enjoy the tranquility of nature by yourself, it is also one of the best times to get kids out and see what Mother Nature has to offer around the Quad-Cities.
First, consider a little nature walk, or “shed hunting” as we call it. I was able to persuade my 10-year-old to take such a walk this past weekend, miraculously separating him from the video game console that has been attached to his hands the past three months.
After 3½ hours going up and down ravines, which totaled a little over three miles, we made it back to the gator, which got stuck in the snow on the hillside. In that 3½ hours, we learned a lot about determination, stamina and the benefits of persevering through difficult situations, such as tired, rubbery legs. That day ended with multiple shed antlers and a personal best 7 point shed that he would not put down until bedtime.
Twenty-four hours later, I found myself listening to him explain to his sister that the 2-year-old deer that shed antler came off of had the potential to be a monster someday as long as he was allowed to mature. Who says that kids aren’t listening to their parents!
Another hunting activity that will be occurring soon is youth turkey season. For Illinois, it is the weekend prior to and the weekend of Easter (March 27-28 & April 3-4), so plan accordingly. In Illinois, the tags are only good for the county during those four days.
However, in Iowa the season is April 9-11. The beauty of Iowa tags is that an unfilled youth tag can be used in any other legal season that spring. This means if it is snowing or you have freezing rain on consecutive weekends, which I have reluctantly sat in with my son, then you can wait until the conditions are good enough to take children out.
So be thankful, Iowa hunters, that you have not had the thrill of knocking the snow off your decoys as your child shivers on your lap because they don’t want to miss their season.
If you are more in tune with our waters, then fishing is just around the corner. Currently the paddlefish snagging season is underway and is a great experience that any kid will be talking to their friends about.
Paddlefish, which are prehistoric looking to most people, can be caught in the Mississippi River in the tail waters of our area Locks & Dams. Make sure to check up on the regulations, as this is a highly regulated fishery, but the pictures and stories will last a lifetime as fish measuring 3- or 4-feet are commonly caught.
Other fishing opportunities can be found in nearly all our ponds, lakes and rivers around the Quad-Cities. If your kids are not accustomed to fishing, then start small. Using simple gear such as a small bobber and waxworm, which is probably the quickest and most attention-grabbing method for younger children. The key for the early angler is success, not so much size. If you can start them out with a positive experience, it will give you a base to further grow upon.
Finally, if none of these activities interest you, then just take the time to walk the bike path along the river with your kids. There will be a multitude of animals and other things to draw their attention and begin their love of the outdoors.
