St. Ambrose's Dance Team captures 2021 NAIA National Championship
COLLEGE ATHLETICS

St. Ambrose University’s Dance Team captured the 2021 NAIA Competitive Dance National Championship at Lee Lohman Arena on Saturday.

It is the second national championship the dance team has won since the NAIA began holding a championship in 2017.

St. Ambrose’s Cheer Team took second this year behind Oklahoma City.

This was the third straight season that St. Ambrose was selected as host of the NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships.

In the dance category, St. Ambrose finished with a score of 88.72, followed by Oklahoma City with 84.55, Morningside (Iowa) 80.16, Grand View (Iowa) 76.81, Midland (Nebraska) 75.92, Aquinas (Michigan) 73.23, Baker (Kansas) 68.84 and Loyola (Louisiana) 63.63.

In the cheer category, Oklahoma City took home the winning trophy with a score of 91.53, followed by St. Ambrose with 91.11, Indiana Wesleyan with 90.56, Missouri Valley with 90.50, Xavier (Louisiana) with 85.86, Midland with 85.80, Concordia (Michigan) with 84.98, Life (Georgia) with 83.63, Georgetown (Kentucky) with 82.20, Mobile (Alabama) 80.52, Lourdes (Ohio) with 80.07 and Bethel (Kansas) with 67.90.

