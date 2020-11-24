Start a Thanksgiving outdoor tradition

Growing up I loved Thanksgiving Day, which was football, garlic cheese and crackers, mashed potatoes and gravy, turkey and a ton of chocolate snacks stationed all around grandma’s house.
As the entire family stuffed themselves and sat around the living room talking, my brother and I would always find a way to sneak out to the woods for our chance to bow hunt deer around my grandparents' farm. While I do not recall us ever harvesting a deer on Thanksgiving, the chance to hunt with family was the real treat. Plus, it gave the rest of the family a chance to tell stories of past deer hunting adventures.
If we were at my parents' home, it was automatically understood that we would be heading out after lunch for the pheasant and rabbit hunt at a friend’s farm. It was the annual chance for our fat beagle to get out and hunt, too, even though she usually only made it about a half hour before being exhausted. One rabbit chase usually ended her day; however, she knew she had a feast of turkey scraps waiting for her when we returned.
As I have gotten older, I have begun to really appreciate those hunts. It is not about the harvests, but the time and family memories made during the process. It also gives me a deeper appreciation for those resources that we tended to take for granted. When I describe these types of memories with family or friends from the cities or suburbs, they usually have no understanding of that connection with the land. In this highly polarized world, this is not a successful path to preserving these family traditions if we only keep them to ourselves.
Even though my kids are not quite ready to hunt on their own, they can walk the fields and begin their own memories. Even though we have lost access to all the lands that we used to hunt, both Illinois and Iowa have enough public areas to keep these traditions alive.
How will my kids remember the Thanksgiving hunts with their dad? Will it be the game harvested or the quality time spent together that they remember most fondly? Will they be able to express that love and appreciation of the outdoors to their friends and family when they are adults? I plan to start that tradition this weekend, provided the weather allows such activities.
There is a saying about planting oak trees: the best time to do it was 50 years ago. To truly plant those memories, traditions and deep love of family time in the outdoors, you have to start early. I hope to have that answer to my children’s memories in 20 years or so.
Since COVID-19 has caused us to lessen the number of people we have at our homes this holiday weekend, use the opportunity get out and enjoy the outdoors. You will not have the obligation to stay inside with all the people who traveled this holiday weekend like years past.
If you have that infamous “Cousin Eddy” in your family, then this is a perfect excuse to get out of the house, enjoy some fresh air, and walk off that extra piece of pie you should not have had.
Illinois archery deer numbers: Through Nov. 19, Illinois archery harvests are up 8.6% over 2019. With the exception of Rock Island County, nearly all the area counties are following that trend as well.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!