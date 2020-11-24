Start a Thanksgiving outdoor tradition

Growing up I loved Thanksgiving Day, which was football, garlic cheese and crackers, mashed potatoes and gravy, turkey and a ton of chocolate snacks stationed all around grandma’s house.

As the entire family stuffed themselves and sat around the living room talking, my brother and I would always find a way to sneak out to the woods for our chance to bow hunt deer around my grandparents' farm. While I do not recall us ever harvesting a deer on Thanksgiving, the chance to hunt with family was the real treat. Plus, it gave the rest of the family a chance to tell stories of past deer hunting adventures.

If we were at my parents' home, it was automatically understood that we would be heading out after lunch for the pheasant and rabbit hunt at a friend’s farm. It was the annual chance for our fat beagle to get out and hunt, too, even though she usually only made it about a half hour before being exhausted. One rabbit chase usually ended her day; however, she knew she had a feast of turkey scraps waiting for her when we returned.