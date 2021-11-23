State record sturgeon caught in Rock River

While not official until genetic testing confirms it, the conditional new state record shovelnose sturgeon was caught last week on the Rock River, just upstream of the Quad-Cities.

Troy Gustafson of Port Byron and Steve Pohlmeier of Albany were targeting sturgeon for the very first time after accidentally catching a few earlier in the week while out catfishing.

“I had marked a lot of fish on the slide scan and thought we could catch what we thought were flatheads in this hole. We foul hooked a couple sturgeon along with catching some channels that night,” said Gustafson.

Deciding to try some sturgeon fishing at night and using the internet for advice, the pair baited up with two or three nightcrawlers on 4/0 circle hooks and 2-ounce weights to intentionally catch some sturgeon this time.

The night did not start quite as planned, however. While fishing the first hole, Pohlmeier hooked up with “the fish” that did not seem quite right. Finally, it broke loose and came up like a big piece of wood.

“It was a Teddy Bear and it scared us at first because you don’t want to catch something in the river with clothes on it,” he said with a smile.