Steamwheelers file for dormancy in wake of COVID-19

The Quad-City Steamwheelers have been forced to take another year off from playing in the Indoor Football League.
The team filed for dormancy in the IFL for the 2021 season, citing restrictions put in place for mass gatherings in the state of Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Steamwheelers played just one game last spring before the IFL shut down operations — most IFL teams didn’t play any games — so that means the team essentially will take a two-year hiatus from the local sports scene.
But owner Doug Bland said he doesn’t have any doubt that fans will welcome the team back at the TaxSlayer Center in 2022.
“The Steamwheelers took 10 years off (from 2009 to 2018) and when we came back, the fans were amazing,’’ Bland said.
The state of Illinois has stipulated that mass indoor gatherings will not be allowed until a vaccine for the virus has been developed and there was just too much uncertainty about what would happen between now and when the IFL season is scheduled to begin in early March.
Bland had to make what he admitted was a heart-wrenching choice.
“It’s not something we’ve done,’’ he added. “This coronavirus thing has affected everybody across the globe. Obviously, the state of Illinois is much more aggressive in not allowing these mass gatherings indoors. It’s not like we’ve done something wrong. We’ve done everything we can do.’’
The IFL actually had a Sept. 15 deadline for teams to determine what they were doing for the 2021 season.
Bland managed to get that pushed back into October. But after consulting with state officials, business experts, officials of the TaxSlayer Center and IFL commissioner Todd Tryon, it was obvious what the team needed to do.
It filed a Letter Affiliation Agreement with the league stating that it will not field a team in 2021 but will return in 2022.
“This decision was not an easy one,’’ Bland stated in a letter to fans posted on the team’s Facebook page. “When the likelihood of us getting to play games with fans is this low, you have to decide what is in the best interests of our IFL playing partners in less restrictive states as well as the players and fans.’’
The Steamwheelers are not the only IFL team taking this step. The Oakland franchise has said it is taking the year off and three other yet-to-be-announced teams also have filed for dormancy.
Fans who already have purchased season tickets will be allowed to keep their exact same seats for 2022. Anyone seeking a refund can contact the TaxSlayer Center box office.
Bland said he also had about 40 players under contract. Those players will be allowed to seek other playing opportunities now. He said it has yet to be determined if the Steamwheelers will retain the rights to any of those players for 2022.
Less than a month ago, Bland remained hopeful that the Steamwheelers could play in 2021. On Sept. 30, he announced that Davenport native Sam Smith had purchased a portion of the franchise and that the team would offer local fans an opportunity to buy shares.
But he admitted that it held off on a full-scale marketing campaign to seek investors because of all the uncertainties.
In the end, he said he had to take an unselfish approach and do what was right for everyone involved.
“We could have kept kicking the can down the road,’’ he said, “but it not only affects me but it affects those 40 players I have under contract. It affects the other teams in the IFL because we can’t wait until February to see if we have a vaccination.
“Now, you’ve got 40 players who don’t have a chance to get on a roster so we’ve ruined their whole year with the small window they already have anyhow. We’ve burned up a ton of cash, put our playing partners in a major problem … They’d have to redo the schedule, they’d have to rebook plane tickets …
“It wouldn’t have been fair to anybody and the financial ramifications from a league standpoint when you have to redo a schedule and redo everything at the 11th hour is just a complete and absolute nightmare.’’
