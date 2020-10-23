Steamwheelers file for dormancy in wake of COVID-19

The IFL actually had a Sept. 15 deadline for teams to determine what they were doing for the 2021 season.

Bland managed to get that pushed back into October. But after consulting with state officials, business experts, officials of the TaxSlayer Center and IFL commissioner Todd Tryon, it was obvious what the team needed to do.

It filed a Letter Affiliation Agreement with the league stating that it will not field a team in 2021 but will return in 2022.

“This decision was not an easy one,’’ Bland stated in a letter to fans posted on the team’s Facebook page. “When the likelihood of us getting to play games with fans is this low, you have to decide what is in the best interests of our IFL playing partners in less restrictive states as well as the players and fans.’’

The Steamwheelers are not the only IFL team taking this step. The Oakland franchise has said it is taking the year off and three other yet-to-be-announced teams also have filed for dormancy.

Fans who already have purchased season tickets will be allowed to keep their exact same seats for 2022. Anyone seeking a refund can contact the TaxSlayer Center box office.