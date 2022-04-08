Steamwheelers outscore Storm 14-0 in fourth quarter in comeback win

After losing the lead in the third quarter, the Quad City Steamwheelers outscored Sioux Falls 14-0 in the final frame to beat the Storm 34-24 in Indoor Football Action at TaxSlayer Center on Friday night.

The Storm led 24-20 after shutting QC out in the third quarter, but Steamwheelers quarterback Aaron Aiken scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to finish the comeback win.

Aiken hit Isaiah Grace for a nine-yard touchdown pass with 9:17 left and rushed it in from five yards out to help ice the game as the QC (2-2, 2-2) defense blanked the Storm (2-2, 2-2) in the final frame. It was a change in script after QC fell to the Storm 35-24 to open the season in South Dakota.

QC coach Corey Ross said the team stepped up when it mattered against the seven-time champions.

"They're very creative," Ross said. "We knew that we are a physical defense and we cover well. We had a game plan to try to shut them down and we did a good job with that."

The Storm had chances late but failed on two kick attempts in the fourth quarter as Sawyer Petre missed one with under five minutes to play and the snap was botched on an earlier attempt.

Sioux Falls cut into the lead just before halftime when Daniel Smith found Carlos Thompson on an eight-yard touchdown pass. Smith hit Thompson once again on the first play after halftime as the two connected on a 30-yard strike to beat two QC defenders in the end zone.

QC was held scoreless in the third quarter, missing on fourth down to turn it over on downs in the frame.

Alleman grad Nate Sheets was a key contributor in the defense effort, racking up multiple tackles and recovering a Storm onside kick attempt in the second quarter.

Sheets said the defensive was key after the Storm took the lead. When the Storm scored two straight touchdowns with halftime in between, it was a wakeup call.

"Every time we went on the field in the fourth quarter, we were just telling them, one more stop, one more stop," he said. "It was getting close and we knew we had to step up and that's exactly what we did."

Sheets believes the team is better than it has played at times, but it continues to improve.

He's still getting used to the experience of signing autographs and getting recognition from fans, but he's taking it in stride while attending Augustana College.

"It's nice to interact with the fans and stuff when they tell you you're their favorite player," he said. "It helps motivate you."

Davenport native Keyvan Rudd got QC on the board first with a 23-yard touchdown catch from Aiken on the Wheelers' first drive of the game. Another Davenport native, Rob Jones, had a five-yard scoring run in the second quarter to put QC up 20-9.

QC kicker Kimo Naehu had two field goals in the win.

Ross gave credit to the team's run game and offensive line after the win. After David Perkins saw playing time last week, Aiken had his shot Friday night.

"We've got two quarterbacks that we can just decide to go with and figure it out," he said.

Ross said it's a difference maker when multiple locals are contributing.

"We talk about locals and being able to find talent and not always having to go out of state to find it," he said. "We've been pretty good with that, every year I've been year we've been able to have one, two or three guys locally that actually play.

"It's special for the community, but it also shows the city that we've got some players around here."

The Steamwheelers return to TaxSlayer Center next weekend in a Saturday matchup with the Frisco Fighters.

"This was a big one," Ross said. "This is good for our confidence. We know what we can do and we've got a fight coming up next week."

