Steamwheelers to host reunion for 2000 title team

The Quad City Steamwheelers will honor the 2000 Steamwheelers team that won the inaugural championship of arenafootball2 at its home opener on March 21 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Coaches and players from the 2000 season will be introduced during pre-game ceremonies and will be available to sign autographs on a commemorative poster featuring both the 2000 team and the current team, which now plays in the Indoor Football League.

The first 5,000 fans attending the game will get one of the commemorative posters.

The reunion will occur nearly 20 years to the date after the first game played by the old Steamwheelers at what was then known as The Mark of the Quad-Cities.

"It’s a really cool thing for (former owner) Jim Foster, coach Frank Haege and many players from the 2000 season to celebrate their accomplishments 20 years later with the fans of the Quad-Cities,” current owner Doug Bland said.

Haege, who recently stepped down as the head coach at Augsburg College, said he is excited to return to the scene of where his team won 19 consecutive games to roll to the af2 crown.