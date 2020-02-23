Steamwheelers tweaking things in Year 2 in IFL

Keyvan Rudd finally broke down and did it in October.

For the first time in 10 years, the popular Quad City Steamwheelers wide receiver got a haircut. He reluctantly lopped eight inches off the dreadlocks he had been growing since his senior year at Davenport Central High School.

Rudd’s hair, which still extends far below the lower edge of his helmet, may be one of the most visible changes in the Steamwheelers as they enter their second season in the Indoor Football League, but it’s hardly the only one. Or the most significant.

There have been several changes, including some tactical things that won’t be noticeable until the team begins the season a week from Saturday on the road at Cedar Rapids.

“Coach (Cory Ross) has made some slight adjustments, but they’re major adjustments,’’ Rudd said after the team’s first preseason practice Saturday. “It’s going to take us a couple of days to get used to it, but we see the bigger picture. Once that bigger picture comes together, what we’re putting together here is going to look great.’’

Ross isn’t divulging a lot of details about the tweaks in an offense that already was among the best in the IFL.