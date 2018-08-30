WILTON, Iowa — With such a deep and talented roster, it's not surprising that there are some members of the Wilton senior class who fly under the radar.
Thursday night against Northeast, Brian Stillman showed he can be just another weapon for the dangerous Beavers.
Stillman had four carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns and was solid defensively all night as Wilton pulled away in the second half for a 50-8 win over the Rebels at Wilton High School.
"I feel like there's some really competitive players in our program and I know they've deserved the right to play," Stillman said "I just come out on defense and do what I can to help the team. ... We have great potential as a team."
Stillman is used to his teammates getting most of the limelight but has long been a pivotal part to Wilton's athletics.
"Brian is definitely the guy who flies under the radar," Wilton head coach Ryan Hetzler said. "He's explosive, he knows how to find the hole and I think you saw tonight what Brian Stillman has to offer on both sides of the ball.
"Brian is a four-sport athlete but you just don't hear his name because you are overshadowed by a Cory Anderson, a Jerome Mays, a Jared Townsend, a Collin McCrabb and tonight he finally got his time in the light."
Those other names were still big parts of Wilton's success Thursday night. Mays threw for 124 yards and three touchdowns, two to Anderson, including the first one of the game in the first quarter.
Northeast drove right back down the field and got to the Beaver 3-yard line before a pair of sacks left the Rebels with no points.
"Our philosophy is 'bend don't break' and they darn near did, gave almost everything away but our defense really stood up and did some nice things," Hetzler said. "You thought our guys had maybe given up and would let them go in the end zone but they turned around and made a nice play."
Wilton (2-0) upped its lead on a touchdown from McCrabb — who had 89 rushing yards — then led 21-0 on Stillman's first touchdown run of the night.
That was set up by a blocked punt from Clayton Cooling, who was getting more time to shine with Townsend sidelined with an elbow injury.
"Clayton stepped up, again, another kid who probably gets overshadowed with Townsend in the game but Clayton is battling his own injuries but he came out tonight and had a punt block, a few big hits, sacks," Hetzler said. "Clayton is giving us everything he has and he's a special talent too that you just don't hear a lot about."
Northeast cut the lead to 21-8 with a touchdown pass from Nate Lange to Braeden Hoyer just before halftime but Wilton ran away with the game in the second half, scoring 22 points in the final quarter.
The missed opportunity on its first drive of the game loomed large all night for the Rebels (0-2), who at times showed its potential against the ninth-ranked team in Class 1A. Lange threw for 173 yards and three receivers all caught at least eight passes.
"At halftime, I said, 'Gentlemen, if we score there, this is a one-score game so nobody better think we were out of this game,'" Northeast head coach Jerad Block said. "We made some pretty big improvements from last week (a 34-18 loss to Camanche) to this week, we've just got to play for all four quarters."