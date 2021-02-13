Strong third quarter from Maroons topples Panthers

Every coach will tell you that basketball is a game of makes and misses, and in the second half for the Moline girls basketball team, it was all about the makes.

The Maroons shot 32-of-69 in the game but went 19-of-29 in the second half to pull away from host United Township for an 83-44 win, their first of the shortened season.

Moline outscored the Panthers 35-12 in the third quarter to seal the game behind their hot shooting and defensive intensity, coming away with 11 steals as a team and forcing United Township into 19 turnovers.

It was about time for the shots to start falling according to Moline coach Randy Weibel.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"We've spent a lot of time in the gym working on our shooting, and it was nice for the girls to be rewarded with a win like today," Weibel said. "The energy to start the second half was just what we needed and the girls played hard to earn their first win."

Moline had Bralee Trice in the starting lineup after a scary looking thumb injury on Tuesday in Geneseo. The senior was labeled as day-to-day, but played on both Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Her presence was important for the Maroons.