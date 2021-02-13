Strong third quarter from Maroons topples Panthers

Every coach will tell you that basketball is a game of makes and misses, and in the second half for the Moline girls basketball team, it was all about the makes.
The Maroons shot 32-of-69 in the game but went 19-of-29 in the second half to pull away from host United Township for an 83-44 win, their first of the shortened season.
Moline outscored the Panthers 35-12 in the third quarter to seal the game behind their hot shooting and defensive intensity, coming away with 11 steals as a team and forcing United Township into 19 turnovers.
It was about time for the shots to start falling according to Moline coach Randy Weibel.
"We've spent a lot of time in the gym working on our shooting, and it was nice for the girls to be rewarded with a win like today," Weibel said. "The energy to start the second half was just what we needed and the girls played hard to earn their first win."
Moline had Bralee Trice in the starting lineup after a scary looking thumb injury on Tuesday in Geneseo. The senior was labeled as day-to-day, but played on both Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Her presence was important for the Maroons.
"We didn't really know coming into the last two games if she was going to be available, but she's a tough kid and powered through," Weibel said. "She's been struggling a little with her shot to start the season, so we've tried to get her to relax. She's a great player for us, but a better kid."
Trice had 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from the charity stripe, as well as seven rebounds, two steals and two assists.
The Maroons were led in scoring by Bella Smith, who had 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting. The senior, who only missed two shots in the second half, also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Panthers were led in scoring by senior standout Jade Hunter with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from the free throw line. Hunter was key for the Panthers in all aspects of the game, as coach Carie Walker has a younger team this season.
"We graduated five seniors last year who were crucial to our squad, so we knew coming in we would be relying on some girls who hadn't played much," Walker said. "As these girls get more varsity minutes, the growing pains will start to go away and the pieces will fit together better."
There were a lot of positives for the younger United Township team to take away from the game, despite what the final score indicated.
"That was one of the best halves of basketball we've played so far," Walker said. "More of our girls are starting to step up to the challenge and find a role for themselves in the team."
Moline (1-4, 1-2) plays Quincy at home on Tuesday, and United Township (0-3, 0-2) hosts Sterling.
There was a quick turnaround in between games for the Maroons, who hosted Galesburg Friday night at Wharton before the Saturday afternoon game with the Panthers. Weibel doesn't think the short time in between games will have any affect on his team going forward.
"They're kids," Weibel said. "In the summer they'll play 2-3 games in an afternoon and be fine. Every team is in the same boat as us, but the teams that are in better condition and are tougher will have the advantage in this short season."