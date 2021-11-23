Sturgeon state record caught in Rock River

While not official until genetic testing confirms it, the conditional new state record shovelnose sturgeon was caught last week on the Rock River, just upstream of the Quad-Cities.
Troy Gustafson of Port Byron and Steve Pohlmeier of Albany were targeting sturgeon for the very first time after accidentally catching a few earlier in the week while out catfishing.
“I had marked a lot of fish on the slide scan and thought we could catch what we thought were flatheads in this hole. We foul hooked a couple sturgeon along with catching some channels that night,” said Gustafson.
Deciding to try some sturgeon fishing at night and using the internet for advice, the pair baited up with two or three nightcrawlers on 4/0 circle hooks and 2-ounce weights to intentionally catch some sturgeon this time.
The night did not start quite as planned, however. While fishing the first hole, Pohlmeier hooked up with “the fish” that did not seem quite right. Finally, it broke loose and came up like a big piece of wood.
“It was a Teddy Bear and it scared us at first because you don’t want to catch something in the river with clothes on it,” he said with a smile.
When it hit the surface and the lights confirmed what it was, the relief and a few laughs quickly eliminated the panic of what the catch might have been. On the other hand, this catch may be the first documented Teddy Bear catch in Illinois as “we didn’t foul hook it, I got it right in the mouth, so it is a legal catch.”
A few minutes later sturgeon No. 2, of the 7 they would catch that night, decided to take the bait. The first sturgeon they caught was in the livewell because of its size, but this one turned out to be even bigger.
“Really it was a quick fight, probably only two minutes or so. The water is cold, so it didn’t fight all that much,” Gustafson continued.
After netting the fish, a quick picture was taken of both fish, side by side, and the first fish was released. The girth on the sturgeon was impressive, too, nearly 16 inches. After weighing the fish in the boat, it looked to be over 10 pounds, exceeding the state record. After a few phone calls, Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Dave Wyffels was lined up to get some official measurements first thing in the morning.
The fish would officially weigh 9 pounds, 14 ounces, exceeding the old record by about 6 ounces. Not surprisingly, the previous couple state records were also caught in the Rock River.
The record-sized fish was released back to the river unharmed after only losing two small fin clips to help with final genetic verifications of the species. This female fish was already starting to show the black line on her belly, which is an indicator of the roe development.
The duo are dedicated cat fishermen and have their own Facebook page "Team Catfishing Adventures," which highlights catfishing in northwest Illinois. While most of the catfishing world is familiar with big flathead catfish in the Rock River, the sturgeon fishing community, as small as it may be, might be taking some notes about the Rock River now.