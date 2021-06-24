Success breeds more success in Q-C rowing program

“It’s the least I can do to give back to the sport after all that it’s done for me,’’ he said.

Sharis also has a full-time assistant in Nick D’Imperio and three volunteer assistants.

While the rowers give credit to the coaches and the team members who have come before them — Satterfield said they received text messages of encouragement from former Q-C rowers on the eve of the finals at Sarasota — Sharis continues to marvel at the dedication of his athletes.

During much of the year, they practice from 5:15 to 7 a.m. nearly every day and then again from 4 to 5 p.m. some days.

A typical morning workout is 16 kilometers up and down the slough (about 10 miles) but the afternoon workout is shorter, usually only about 12k.

Saunders, who just finished her senior year at Iowa City Liberty, has been making twice-daily treks down I-80 for three years, getting up at 3:30 a.m. each day.

Her parents are dedicated, too. They drive her in the morning so she can sleep on the way, but Saunders usually makes the afternoon drive alone.

“It’s four hours in the car each day but it’s worth it,’’ she said.