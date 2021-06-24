Success breeds more success in Q-C rowing program

Ask members of the Y Quad Cities junior rowing team about the organization’s astonishing success and they start out telling you about the team’s coaches.
There also are the facilities. The team has a nice boathouse just north of the Stoney Creek Inn in Moline alongside a mostly straight stretch of Mississippi River backwater known as Sylvan Slough that is seldom cluttered with recreational watercraft.
But ultimately, it would seem it mostly comes down to tradition.
If there ever was a perfect example of success breeding more success, it’s the program assembled by Dr. Peter Sharis and his staff over the past decade or so.
“We have great coaches,’’ said Ella Saunders, who helped the Quad-Cities team win the girls quadruple sculls event two weeks ago at the USRowing Youth National Regatta in Sarasota, Fla.
“That definitely helps but it’s just the driven competitive spirit of the girls that have rowed here. We’re not superhumans. We’re just girls that want it really bad and are willing to put in the work to do it.’’
Olivia Meskan, who will be a junior at Sherrard High School this fall, joined Saunders, Pleasant Valley senior-to-be Elizabeth Tessen and recent PV graduate Ava Satterfield on the winning unit at the national regatta. She agrees that the culture is the key to the Q-C program.
“Everyone wants to push each other in practice,’’ Meskan said. “It’s fun to work hard and compete.’’
The amazing run of success of the local program seems to become a little more amazing with each passing year.
Its victory in the girls quad in Sarasota marked the seventh straight time Y Quad Cities has won the gold medal in that event. The streak began in 2014 and was only interrupted last year when the regatta was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We see what the girls have done before us and it’s ‘OK, we have to carry on that tradition and we have to be the boat that continues that streak,’’’ Saunders said.
This time, the Q-C team entered a second boat and that group — comprised of Liz Weber, Emma Wistuba, Sophia Ramaraju and Ela Ersan — won the silver medal.
Making it all the more stunning is the fact that this year’s success came with an entirely new cast of rowers. The quartet that won gold in 2019 is now off competing at the college level for Duke, Stanford, Michigan and Iowa.
“I was definitely nervous because I know the girls that have been in the other quads and I really look up to them,’’ Satterfield said. “I just wanted to continue this streak that they have.’’
In the Midwest Rowing Championships in Bethel, Ohio, in May, the Y Quad Cities team not only won the girls quad but it claimed gold medals in every event it entered, surpassing a standard set by the 2018 team.
Two members of this year’s team — Saunders and Meskan — already have secured spots on the U.S. team that will compete in the Junior World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, from Aug. 10-15.
They will compete in the double sculls and they could be joined by two other Q-C rowers. Tessen and Bettendorf’s Tristan Wakefield, a bronze medalist in Sarasota, spent the past week in California trying to make the team in quad events.
Y Quad Cities has had at least two rowers on the U.S. Junior World team every year since 2012.
The program also has had astonishing success in supplying rowers for college programs. There is a large map in the team’s boathouse showing every Q-C rower who has gone on to compete at the college level. It includes 48 college programs, including six in the Ivy League and eight in the Big Ten.
Five graduating seniors on the current team already have secured scholarships for this fall. Saunders is going to Minnesota, Satterfield to Iowa, Wistuba to Oklahoma, Weber to Florida Institute of Technology and William Sharis to Yale.
All of this success has happened under the guidance of Peter Sharis, a cardiologist who finished sixth in the pairs event at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. He serves as the head coach on a volunteer basis, receiving no payment whatsoever.
“It’s the least I can do to give back to the sport after all that it’s done for me,’’ he said.
Sharis also has a full-time assistant in Nick D’Imperio and three volunteer assistants.
While the rowers give credit to the coaches and the team members who have come before them — Satterfield said they received text messages of encouragement from former Q-C rowers on the eve of the finals at Sarasota — Sharis continues to marvel at the dedication of his athletes.
During much of the year, they practice from 5:15 to 7 a.m. nearly every day and then again from 4 to 5 p.m. some days.
A typical morning workout is 16 kilometers up and down the slough (about 10 miles) but the afternoon workout is shorter, usually only about 12k.
Saunders, who just finished her senior year at Iowa City Liberty, has been making twice-daily treks down I-80 for three years, getting up at 3:30 a.m. each day.
Her parents are dedicated, too. They drive her in the morning so she can sleep on the way, but Saunders usually makes the afternoon drive alone.
“It’s four hours in the car each day but it’s worth it,’’ she said.
“I just kind of fell in love with rowing around freshman year,’’ she added. “Now I think the competition of what the team has done really drives me and I’m feeding off what they’ve done in the past.’’
Some of the team members balance rowing with other sports and other school activities as well as schoolwork.
“They develop great time management skills they use for the rest of their lives,’’ Sharis said.
Wakefield is one of the stars of the Bettendorf soccer team. Meskan has competed in volleyball, basketball and track at Sherrard, and only took up rowing about a year ago.
“I’m a little bit of a newbie but I’m learning from great girls,’’ she said.
And now she’s off to Bulgaria with Saunders even though she knows almost nothing about the country.
“I know we’re going to … I don’t even know how to say the name … Is it Plovdiv?’’ she said. “We’ve got some research to do.’’