Daniel Summerhill of Centennial, Colo., raises his arms as he crosses the finish line first in the men's Category 1 & 2 race Monday during the 54th annual Kwik Star Criterium held in the Village of East Davenport.
DAVENPORT — For Daniel Summerhill, the Memorial Day weekend series of four cycling events in four days is fun.
Winning only adds to that feeling.
The Centennial, Colo., resident completed a near-sweep of the annual holiday races in the region by winning the Ford Men's Pro race Monday at the 54th annual Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport.
"It's just nice to be part of a pretty homey race," Summerhill said. "It's a really fun atmosphere."
Summerhill outlasted runner-up John Heinlein III and third-place finisher Daniel Lausin to claim his first victory ever in the Quad Cities Bicycle Club's signature event.
After taking second last year here, Summerhill was excited for the opportunity to return to the Quad-Cities.
Even without two-time champion Josh Johnson and 2018 champ Jarret Oldham in the field, Summerhill didn't feel like the favorite.
Not even after winning both Friday's Burlington Road Race and Saturday's Snake Alley Criterium in Burlington. Summerhill also was the runner-up Sunday at the Melon City Criterium in Muscatine.
"Each day takes quite a toll," Summerhill said. "On the start line, or when you actually get going, is when you know how you're feeling."
Early on, he looked like the favorite.
The 30-year-old went to the front and led the early portions of the 75-minute race.
Even with that strong start, Summerhill didn't feel good on the bike.
"The first five laps, I felt like garbage," he said. "I never actually felt good. I just didn't feel as bad as I did in the beginning of the race."
He was soon joined by Heinlein III and Lausin.
Those three broke away from the main pack, holding at one point a 48-second gap between third and fourth place.
It didn't surprise Summerhill.
"It could've happened from lap one, it could've happened with 20 minutes to go," he said. "That's just bike racing."
In the final 10 laps, the leaders lapped the rest of the field and Summerhill was reunited with his teammates from the Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team.
The strategy, talked about before the race in case a lapping situation occurred, was put in place.
"The goal at that point was to get him up to the front and get him surrounded by us," Kyle Perry said. "Make the race as fast as possible."
Heinlein III grabbed the lead with two laps left, but only Thomas Revard, who ended up in 26th place, was in front of him.
On the last lap, Summerhill jumped ahead and charged to the finish line with his arms raised high.
"I knew from how we spent so much time in the race together, I knew where their strengths and weaknesses were," Summerhill said. "If I could get any sort of distance away from John on that climb, it'd be harder for him to close the gap. It worked out that way."
Texas Roadhouse won all four races during the weekend series and to go along with Summerhill's win on Monday, three others placed inside the top-15.
"It's been a great four days for us," Perry said. "It's a total team effort."
Moline native Lucas Guyton placed 44th in the pro race.
Jonathan Card (50 plus) and Timothy Strelecki (40 plus) won the masters races. Category winners were Stephen Wunrow from Carol Stream, Ill., (Cat 5), Milwaukee's Kody Babler (Cat 4) and Lucas Stierwalt from Maineville, Ohio (Cat 3).