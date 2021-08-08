Sunday's local briefs

Hallstrom rallies for QCAm Tour win

A par-birdie-birdie finish helped Jamie Hallstrom rally for a one-stroke victory Sunday in the Gimmie's Amateur played at Short Hills Country Club.

Hallstrom, who won his second title on the Quad City Amateur Tour circuit but first since the 2014 Arsenal Amateur, carded a 1-under 71 on Sunday to follow up Saturday's 66 that had him tied with former Short Hills Am champ Ben Hanson.

As it turned out, those two battled down the stretch with Hansen finishing bogey-par-bogey for a 72.

Ben Peters (73-69) and Matt Schlueter (71-71) rounded out the top four finishers in the championship flight.

Schoecks win local tourney

Lily Schoeck made some history at the 24th annual Family Fun Doubles Tennis Tournament at Augustana College on Saturday.

The former Alleman High School and current Augustana standout became just the third female to share in the championship of the tournament, teaming with her dad, Jim, to prevail 8-5 over Coal Valley's brother duo of Drew and Dylan Wiemers in the title match.