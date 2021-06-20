Sunday's local sports briefs

Daniels places 14th at Trials
Former Geneseo High School standout athlete Will Daniels, who recently said he will be ending his competitive training as he heads to medical school, placed 14th in the decathlon at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday.
Daniels, an All-American at the University of Iowa, totaled 6,271 points. That total was well short of his personal-best and Iowa record of 7,864 points that he recorded in the Big Ten Conference Championships in May. Daniels' efforts were stunted by no score in the 400-meters when he was disqualified from the event.
Hawkeyes return to Cancun
The University of Iowa women's basketball team will play in the Cancun Challenge for the fifth time in November.
The Hawkeyes will face Seton Hall on Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. and play USC on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel Rivera Maya on the Yucatan Peninsula.
Arizona State, Baylor, Fordham, Houston, Central Florida, Idaho State and Toledo are also participating in the event.
Seating will be limited at this year's tournament, with travel packages including game admission available through Triple Crown Sports. Additional information about the travel packages is available through Sarah Molina at 970-672-0533 or sarah@triplecrownsports.com.
Loyd, Guzman honored
Two Quad-City area athletes who wrestle for Indian Hills Community College have been named by the National Wrestling Coaches Association as NJCAA scholar All-American honorees for the 2021 season.
Eli Loyd (Fr., Pleasant Valley HS) a business major, and Victor Guzman (Fr., Rock Island HS) associate of arts major, are among 67 junior college wrestlers from across the country to be recognized by the NWCA.
Storm logo recognized by Hockey News
The Quad City Storm logo was recognized Sunday as a top 10 logo in minor league hockey by The Hockey News, a Canadian-based hockey magazine.
"The choice to have the logo of Quad City's current hockey team be an angry tornado is next-level creativity," Avry Lewis-McDougall wrote. "Even better, the storm is missing a tooth and has a tick made of lightning! ... Quad City deserves full marks for giving quite a bit of personality to the logo."
Also recognized on the list is the logo of the Iowa Heartlanders, an ECHL expansion team based in Coralville, Iowa, set to make its debut this fall.