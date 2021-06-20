Sunday's local sports briefs

Daniels places 14th at Trials

Former Geneseo High School standout athlete Will Daniels, who recently said he will be ending his competitive training as he heads to medical school, placed 14th in the decathlon at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday.

Daniels, an All-American at the University of Iowa, totaled 6,271 points. That total was well short of his personal-best and Iowa record of 7,864 points that he recorded in the Big Ten Conference Championships in May. Daniels' efforts were stunted by no score in the 400-meters when he was disqualified from the event.

Hawkeyes return to Cancun

The University of Iowa women's basketball team will play in the Cancun Challenge for the fifth time in November.

The Hawkeyes will face Seton Hall on Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. and play USC on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel Rivera Maya on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Arizona State, Baylor, Fordham, Houston, Central Florida, Idaho State and Toledo are also participating in the event.