SWCD trees and scholarships available

Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a record 75,544 deer during their season which began on Oct. 1, 2020 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2021. While this might just be a string of good luck, the addition of crossbow hunting has likely opened the season to hunters who previously were not able to participate. When those statistics are available, I will report to you.

Youth season harvest was down considerably, unfortunately, but previous years have been good. Weather may have had an impact on those hunts. Deer season starts again in both states in just eight short months!

Unique webinar available through Nahant Marsh: J.D. Gantz, assistant professor at Hendrix College in Arkansas, will be giving a unique seminar on Friday at 10 a.m. via Zoom, as he guides us through his birding adventures titled Birding from Patagonia to the Antarctic Peninsula.

The presentation will include physiology, ecology, and natural history of the seabirds encountered in his trips to Antarctica. He will also discuss the conservation efforts that are being made to protect these avian species and their habitat.

To participate on the webinar, which is free, go to the Nahant Marsh website at www.nahantmarsh.org, select calendar and on Friday you will find the link to the seminar. If you have the time available, this type of opportunity to hear about conservation in these remote, pristine areas, is surely worth checking out.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

