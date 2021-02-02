SWCD trees and scholarships available

The Scott County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is holding its annual Native Plant and Bare Root Tree Sale. They also offer a 100% organic deer/rabbit repellent to protect those trees. The 2021 order forms and prices are available on their website at www.scottcountysoilandwater.org. There are multiple tree, grass and forb species available. The deadline to order is March 26.
Also available from SWCD is the information for its 2021 scholarship program for area high school seniors to be used for their first year of education on the college level while pursuing programs of study in any field of agriculture or natural resources. The scholarship is limited to Iowa residents.
Three scholarships will be awarded at the state level in the amounts of $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000. Winners from the remaining six regions will each receive $500. However, in addition to the state level scholarships, Scott County SWCD has pledged two additional $1,000 scholarships to two qualified Scott County high school seniors.
Application forms are also available on the District website at scottcountysoilandwater.org.
Deadline to apply is Feb. 12.
Illinois deer harvest numbers: Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 162,575 deer during all 2020-2021 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded Jan. 17, 2021. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons tops the total harvest of 153,174 for all 2019-20 seasons.
Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a record 75,544 deer during their season which began on Oct. 1, 2020 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2021. While this might just be a string of good luck, the addition of crossbow hunting has likely opened the season to hunters who previously were not able to participate. When those statistics are available, I will report to you.
Youth season harvest was down considerably, unfortunately, but previous years have been good. Weather may have had an impact on those hunts. Deer season starts again in both states in just eight short months!
Unique webinar available through Nahant Marsh: J.D. Gantz, assistant professor at Hendrix College in Arkansas, will be giving a unique seminar on Friday at 10 a.m. via Zoom, as he guides us through his birding adventures titled Birding from Patagonia to the Antarctic Peninsula.
The presentation will include physiology, ecology, and natural history of the seabirds encountered in his trips to Antarctica. He will also discuss the conservation efforts that are being made to protect these avian species and their habitat.
To participate on the webinar, which is free, go to the Nahant Marsh website at www.nahantmarsh.org, select calendar and on Friday you will find the link to the seminar. If you have the time available, this type of opportunity to hear about conservation in these remote, pristine areas, is surely worth checking out.
