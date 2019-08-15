The inaugural Beth Calabotta Swim Challenge raised more than $20,000 for cancer research last year, and organizers are hoping they can top that number when the event is held for the second time on Aug. 31 at the Davenport West High School swimming pool.
The challenge offers participants the opportunity to swim a mile or a half-mile or to take part in water-walking or aquacizing any time between 7 a.m. and noon. The suggested donation is $25, with 100% of that money going to metastatic cancer research and patient support.
Beth Calabotta was a 1985 West graduate and swimming standout who died of metastatic cancer in 2017. She worked as a chemical engineer for Monsanto for 25 years and was a leading proponent of cancer research.
The organizers of the fundraising event will get some extra help this time as the Pleasant Valley boys swimming team will take part in the challenge.
“We were looking for a community-based project that would get our guys really involved, and this was a really good fit, with swimming, health, and service all tied together,” PV coach Stacey Zapolski said. “We look forward to this event and hope other teams will take part, as well.”
Also involved will be former synchronized swimming star Sue Quigg. She now lives in North Carolina but graduated from Davenport Central in 1973 and was coached there by Davenport’s Ruth Johnson, one of the organizers of the challenge.
All donations will be multiplied several times over as the Cancer Couch Foundation, two major cancer research centers and Robert and Mary Jo Godwin of Bettendorf (Beth Calabotta’s parents) will match all donations.
The event also will receive sponsorship support from Davenport West, Iowa Masters Swimming, Hy-Vee and Dunn Brothers Coffee.
The locally based Genesis Health Services Foundation also has agreed to partner with the swim challenge organizers and will distribute 10 percent of the proceeds to metastatic cancer patients.
GHSF executive director Missy Gowey said her organization’s goals directly parallel those of the swim challenge.
"We are happy to support this unique effort to fight cancer and directly help local patients," she said. "Our goal is to save lives, cure the sick, relieve suffering, comfort the dying, bring new life to birth, and keep people healthy."