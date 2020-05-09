Tennis, a great sport to pick up for social distancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The neighborhood gym is closed. The YMCAs are all temporarily shut down. Softball leagues are on hold. And you cannot even watch sports on TV in real time.

Worse than all of that, we have no idea when our recreational lives will return to normal. As our community starts to slowly take the necessary steps to return to life as we’ve known it for generations, but with needed precautions to prevent a dangerous upsurge in COVID-19 cases, you and your fitness pals might want to dig around in the basement or attic for tennis rackets.

Tennis just might be the perfect recreational activity for social distancing, and is a great cardiovascular sport that combines hand/eye coordination, strength and power, competitiveness, and strategy.

But you are probably thinking, “I tried it years ago, and I couldn’t get good enough for it to be any fun,” or, “The rules are too complicated,” or, “Tennis is only for young and skinny people.”

Bill Allee of East Moline, the undisputed dean of area high school and college tennis coaches, says “think again!”