Tennis, a great sport to pick up for social distancing

The neighborhood gym is closed. The YMCAs are all temporarily shut down. Softball leagues are on hold. And you cannot even watch sports on TV in real time.
Worse than all of that, we have no idea when our recreational lives will return to normal. As our community starts to slowly take the necessary steps to return to life as we’ve known it for generations, but with needed precautions to prevent a dangerous upsurge in COVID-19 cases, you and your fitness pals might want to dig around in the basement or attic for tennis rackets.
Tennis just might be the perfect recreational activity for social distancing, and is a great cardiovascular sport that combines hand/eye coordination, strength and power, competitiveness, and strategy.
But you are probably thinking, “I tried it years ago, and I couldn’t get good enough for it to be any fun,” or, “The rules are too complicated,” or, “Tennis is only for young and skinny people.”
Bill Allee of East Moline, the undisputed dean of area high school and college tennis coaches, says “think again!”
“Tennis is a sport that we can play for fun, or play competitively, at just about any age, and in fact, my dad still plays on a weekly basis, and he is 90 years old,” Allee said. “During this time particularly, social distancing is built into the sport, in singles play you are almost always 60 feet or so from your opponent, and for doubles the teams can take some simple steps to maintain appropriate separation.”
Allee started teaching and coaching tennis the summer after he graduated from Augustana College, where he starred on the men’s tennis team. Over the course of 40 years, he has coached girls and boys, women’s and men’s teams for Wilson Jr. High School in Moline, Black Hawk College, Augustana College, Moline High School, and most recently, Alleman High School in Rock Island. He knows what he is talking about.
“After being stuck inside for weeks and weeks, the truly fun part about tennis is simply moving around, getting great exercise, and breathing in the fresh air,” Allee said. “My advice is to take it slowly, don’t put any undue pressure on yourself, and keep working on your game. In a matter of days, most players will be able to make some high-quality shots, serve fairly consistently, and start to direct the ball to different parts of the court.”
Allee recommends finding a more advanced player, or even YouTube videos, to offer basic instruction on footwork and the essential strokes of the sport, and to explain the scoring system and strategy involved.
“To a complete newcomer, the way tennis is scored and the lines on the court can be confusing," Allee said. "But once the basics are understood, the mental aspect and strategy involved in the sport is fun and brings out the competitive spirit in players at all levels."
The United States Tennis Association has offered several suggestions to make tennis as safe as possible, and to prevent contact with or the spread of COVID-19, including:
• Wash your hands and sanitize your equipment before entering the court, and use sanitary wipes occasionally throughout the course of play on rackets and other surfaces.
• Avoid touching your face and forego all pre-match or post-match handshakes, high-fives or fist-bumps.
• Use your racket to pick up balls and transfer them to your opponent, or better yet, arrange for you and your opponent to both provide and mark tennis balls, and only pick up the balls with your marking.
• In doubles play, consider wearing gloves, such as baseball/softball batting gloves. Although there is no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted via a tennis ball, an extra layer of precaution is warranted.
• Do not change ends of the court as is usually prescribed by playing rules, perhaps only change ends after each set.
Anyone exhibiting mild or severe respiratory issues or displaying early symptoms of COVID-19 or other viruses, such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, or someone who has knowingly been in contact with an infected person, should refrain from playing tennis, obviously.
It is also a good idea to contact the parks and recreation department of your city or village to determine when tennis courts will be approved for play in the coming weeks.
If you decide to pick up the sport, and start to feel pretty confident in your game, Allee would like to invite you and your tennis partner to put your racket where your mouth is, so to speak.
“Since 1998, my family and I have sponsored the Family Fun Doubles Tournament in early August, and this summer, hopefully, our 23rd annual tournament will be held on August 8th at the Augustana College courts, adjacent to the Carver Center,” Allee said. “Players at all levels are encouraged to compete, the tournament is free, and the only stipulation is that the teams must be related in some way. We’ve had parents and their offspring, married couples, although that’s where most of the arguing occurs, and even brother and sister combinations or grandparents and their grandkids.”
This year’s Family Fun Doubles Tournament will include a special element. Longtime tournament participant Dave Bush of Davenport passed away in 2019, and this year’s tournament will honor Dave by supporting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
“Dave was one of the nation’s longest surviving Cystic Fibrosis patients, and his doctors were amazed at what he achieved in his life, especially the fact that he was a scholarship college tennis player, and we will be honoring Dave’s memory,” Allee said.
To learn more about the Family Fun Doubles Tournament, contact Allee at alleebill00@gmail.com.
