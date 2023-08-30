Nicholas Patrick will remember Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

That was the day he found out he would play in the U.S. Open, a Grand Slam tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Alleman High School’s two-time Class 1A state tennis singles champ and his doubles partner, Maxim Kalinin, got an official invitation into the Boys Juniors Doubles draw and will open play in the main draw early next week in Queens.

“The dream is to ultimately play Grand Slams,” Patrick said. “I grew up and all I wanted to do was play a Junior Grand Slam one day. I know that’s a very lofty goal, but to get that wildcard into this tournament — it sounds a little cliché, but it really is a dream come true to get to play.

“To step on the same court as (Roger) Federer and (Novak) Djokovic and all those guys that are legends and the guys I’ve looked up to and be in the same facility and same tournament — on a lower scale, of course — is just incredible.”

The Juniors tournament is scheduled to run from Sept. 3-9.

Patrick said he would not know when their first-round match was until probably Sunday after he and his dad, Danny, arrived in New York and got checked in.

It is believed that Patrick follows Rock Island’s Madison Keys as the only Quad-Citians to play in the U.S. Open. Keys played in her first New York Grand Slam event in 2011 at the age of 16, but that was in the main draw, not the juniors event.

As for how he found out about the berth into the U.S. Open Junior championships adds another layer to the story.

“I didn’t even get a call,” Patrick said. “I was sitting in the middle of one of my classes (study hall, actually) and Maxim texted me and said, ‘Let’s go, dude; we got the wildcard; let’s run.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’

“He said ‘We’re heading to the U.S. Open.’ I had no idea. … Then my dad forwarded me the email.”

And then the follow-ups flowed.

“I’m being recruited pretty well by colleges and stuff right now,” Patrick said. “A lot of them reached out within the first 15 minutes congratulating me and it was, ‘Like, wow, this is really a legit thing.’ I’m going to be able to hang out with them and go get food with them. I really, really like a couple of these coaches.

“I had a couple of calls during the school day that I secretly had to take. That was nice.”

Patrick admitted that it took a bit for the reality of the situation to hit.

“I think it is starting to set in,” he said. “It’s just one of those things where all the hard work is starting to pay off and it is kind of special, a dream come true.”

This invitation caps an incredible summer in which Patrick won two doubles titles with different partners. He and Kalinin won the boys 16-and-under hard court National Championships earlier this month in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Patrick explained that past winners of that event had usually earned an invitation to the U.S. Open Junior Championships. That bauble, though, was not guaranteed to this year’s champs.

“To be completely honest, we didn’t think we were going to win Kalamazoo,” Patrick said with a chuckle, noting they were the No. 14 seed and went on to knock off the top seeds in the title match. “We went on a little dark-horse run and pulled that out.”

Patrick said he and Kalinin were planning on going to New York and being ready to play should a spot have opened up and a wildcard entry offered.

“Originally the plan was to go up and on a wish and a hope to get that wildcard and take that chance,” Patrick said. “Now we know we’re going to play so that’s really comforting.”

They will be going there with a purpose — and with nothing to lose.

“We’re going to work as hard as we can, but really just enjoy the moment and soak in the atmosphere and just really enjoy being at a Grand Slam event. That’s every young tennis player’s dream,” Patrick said of the goals for the trip. “It is an incredibly high-level tournament. … It is going to be incredibly difficult, but I really think that we can make a good run just because I know how well we work together and how well we can play together as a team. When we’re communicating well, we have this really good chemistry and I think we can be a force to be reckoned with.

“It’s very exciting and I’m very confident.”