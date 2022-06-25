Abdominal Injury forces Keys out of Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England — Rock Island native Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up withdrew from Wimbledon on Saturday because of an injury.

The tournament begins Monday.

Keys, who was seeded 19th at the All England Club, pulled out because of a hurt abdominal muscle.

She tweeted, "I’m so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100%."

She was replaced in the field by Coco Vandeweghe, twice a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and twice a semifinalist at other Grand Slam tournaments, who lost in qualifying this week. Vandeweghe's first-round opponent will be No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina.

Keys is scheduled to return to the area for an event to promote self-esteem and mental health awareness scheduled for July 14-15.

It is slated to include Keys and other players participating in exhibitions on the grass courts of the Alex J. Kuhn Court of Dreams in Charles City, Iowa.

Also pulling out was Borna Coric.

Coric is a Croatian who got into the field thanks to a protected ranking because he has been injured. He cited a shoulder problem for his withdrawal.