Abdominal Injury forces Keys out of Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England — Rock Island native Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up withdrew from Wimbledon on Saturday because of an injury.
The tournament begins Monday.
Keys, who was seeded 19th at the All England Club, pulled out because of a hurt abdominal muscle.
She tweeted, "I’m so disappointed, but my health comes first and my body needs time to get back to 100%."
She was replaced in the field by Coco Vandeweghe, twice a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and twice a semifinalist at other Grand Slam tournaments, who lost in qualifying this week. Vandeweghe's first-round opponent will be No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina.
Keys is scheduled to return to the area for an event to promote self-esteem and mental health awareness scheduled for July 14-15.
It is slated to include Keys and other players participating in exhibitions on the grass courts of the Alex J. Kuhn Court of Dreams in Charles City, Iowa.
Also pulling out was Borna Coric.
Coric is a Croatian who got into the field thanks to a protected ranking because he has been injured. He cited a shoulder problem for his withdrawal.
He was drawn to face No. 12 seed Diego Schwartzman and that spot will be filled by an as-yet-unannounced player who lost in qualifying.
Madison Keys: Photos through the years
Madison Keys returns the ball to Russia's Anna Kalinskaya during Tuesday's first-round match in the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium.
Rock Island Madison Keys serves to Harriet Dart at the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday in Indian Wells, Calif. Keys defeated Dart to advance.
Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Ash Barty of Australia during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
Rock Island native Madison Keys waves as she leaves Rod Laver Arena after her semifinal loss to Ash Barty Thursday at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.
Madison Keys plays a backhand return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Rock Island's Keys rolled to a 6-3, 6-2 victory and into the semifinals.
Rock Island native Madison Keys celebrates after defeating Paula Badosa in their fourth round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday.
Rock Island native Madison Keys celebrates after defeating Wang Qiang in their third round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. Keys advances to face eighth-seeded Paula Badosa.
Rock Island native Madison Keys plays a forehand return to Jaqueline Cristian during their second round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Keys won 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the third round.
Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Sofia Kenin during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday.
Andy Brownbill, Associated Press
Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Sofia Kenin during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday. Keys had 31 winners in her 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 win over the 11th seed.
Andy Brownbill, Associated Press
Madison Keys celebrates after defeating Sofia Kenin in their first-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday.
Andy Brownbill, Associated Press
Madison Keys reacts after losing a point to Sloane Stephens during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday.
US Open Tennis
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after losing a point to Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Madison Keys sits in her chair between games during her women's singles fourth-round match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic on Monday. Keys lost, ending her hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals.
AP
Madison Keys of the US returns the ball during the women's singles fourth round match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP)
Facundo Arrizabalaga
Rock Island native Madison Keys celebrates winning a point against Elise Mertens during their third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Friday. Keys beat Mertens in straight sets.
AP
Madison Keys of the US plays a return to Belgium's Elise Mertens during the women's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Madison Keys plays a return to fellow American Lauren Davis during a women's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Wednesday. Keys powered her way to a 6-1, 6-4 victory.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys serves to Victoria Azarenka during their third round match on Day 6 of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on Friday. Azarenka beat Keys 6-2, 6-2.
AP
Rock Island's Madison Keys hits a return during a match earlier this week at the French Open tennis tournament. On Wednesday, Keys cruised to a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez.
AP
Madison Keys returns the ball to Oceane Dodin of France during their first- round match in the French Open on Sunday.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys will not play in next month's Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19.
AP
Madison Keys plays a shot against China's Zhang Shuai in the first round of the French Open on Monday. The Rock Island native lost the match.
AP
Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts after missing a shot against China's Zhang Shuai in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Rock Island native Madison Keys serves to Alize Cornet during the third round of the US Open on Saturday in New York.
AP
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot to Aliona Bolsova, of Spain, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Rock Island native Madison Keys reacts to winning a game during her match with Aliona Bolsova during the third round of the U.S. on Thursday in New York.
AP
Madison Keys of the U.S. makes a backhand return to Greece's Maria Sakkari in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. Keys lost 6-4, 6-4.
Andy Wong
Rock Island native Madison Keys makes a backhand return to Arantxa Rus during their second round singles match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday.
Associated Press
Madison Keys celebrates after defeating Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.
Associated Press
Madison Keys reacts after winning a point during her final match against Karolina Pliskova during Sunday's final at the Brisbane International in Brisbane, Australia. Pliskova beat Keys 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
AP
Madison Keys
Rock Island native Madison Keys plays a shot during her semifinal match against Petra Kvitova at the Brisbane International tournament in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open Sunday in New York.
AP
Madison Keys reacts after losing a point against Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open Sunday in New York.
AP
Madison Keys waves to fans after defeating Sofia Kenin, 6-3, 7-5 during the third round Friday at the U.S. Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys reacts after defeating Sofia Kenin during the third round Friday at the U.S. Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys returns to Sofia Kenin during the third round Friday at the U.S. Open in New York.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys reacts after defeating Zhu Lin, of China, during the second round of the U.S. Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys reacts after defeating China's Zhu Lin during the second round Wednesday at the US Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to China's Zhu Lin during the second round Wednesday at the US Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys serves to China's Zhu Lin during the second round Wednesday at the US Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to China's Zhu Lin during the second round Wednesday at the US Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to China's Zhu Lin during the second round Wednesday at the US Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to Japan's Misaki Doi during Monday's first round of the U.S. Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to Japan's Misaki Doi during Monday's first round of the U.S. Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys reacts to winning a point against Japan's Misaki Doi during Monday's first round of the U.S. Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to Japan's Misaki Doi during the first round Monday at the U.S. Open in New York.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to Misaki Doi, of Japan, during Monday night's first-round U.S. Open tennis tournament match in New York.
Associated Press
Madison Keys celebrates after defeating Svetlana Kuznetsova in the women's final match during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday in Mason, Ohio.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys holds the Rookwood Cup after defeating Svetlana Kuznetsova in the women's final match during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Sunday in Mason, Ohio.
AP
Madison Keys returns to Sofia Kenin during the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys prepares to hit a shot to Venus Williams during their Western & Southern Open quarterfinal match Friday in Mason, Ohio.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys hits a return to Polona Hercog during their match at Wimbledon on Wednesday.
AP
Madison Keys reacts after beating Thailand's Luksika Kunkhum in a Women's singles match on Monday's Day 1 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
Associated Press
Madison Keys celebrates winning her fourth round match at the French Open on June 3. The Rock Island native has been named the 17th seed for Wimbledon, which begins Monday.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys plays a shot against Ash Barty during their quarterfinal match Thursday at the French Open in Paris.
AP
Madison Keys of the U.S. hammers a forehand Monday against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.
AP
Madison Keys plays a shot against unseeded Russian Anna Blinkova during Saturday's third-round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Keys won in three sets.
Associated Press
Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates a win at the French Open.
AP
Tennis fans ask for Madison Keys of the U.S. for an autograph as she celebrates a win at the French Open.
AP
Madison Keys of the U.S. hits a winner at the French Open.
AP
Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a shot against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a shot against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates winning her first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina in two sets 6-1, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates winning her first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina in two sets 6-1, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a shot against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Madison Keys of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
Madison Keys, right, talks to United States coach Kathy Rinaldi during Saturday's playoff-round Fed Cup tennis match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic. Keys lost the match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.
Associated Press
Madison Keys celebrates after defeating Caroline Wozniacki, from Denmark, to win their finals match at the Volvo Car Open Sunday in Charleston, S.C.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to Monica Puig during their semifinal at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, S.C., on Saturday. Keys won in straight sets to advance to the finals.
AP
United States' Madison Keys serves to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their fourth round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys makes a backhand return to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their third round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.
AP
Madison Keys celebrates after winning a point against Belgium's Elise Mertens during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday.
AP
Madison Keys makes a backhand return during her first round match against Australia's Destanee Aiava at the Australian Open on Monday.
AP
Makeup artist and self-esteem educator, Dre Brown, left,; renowned
Paralympic athlete, Amy Purdy, center,; and professional tennis player Madison Keys answer questions during the FearlesslyGiRL Rally Q&A on Friday in Bettendorf. FearlesslyGiRL is an internationally recognized anti-bullying organization dedicated to creating a Kinder Girl World in schools and communities across North America.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, LEE NEWS NETWORK
Professional Tennis player and Rock Island native Madison Keys speaks during the FearlesslyGiRL Rally at the Quad City Waterfront Convention Center Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Bettendorf. FearlesslyGiRL is an internationally recognized anti-bullying organization dedicated to creating a Kinder Girl World in schools and communities across North America.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
Madison Keys celebrates after defeating Carla Suarez Navarro in the quarterfinals of the 2018 U.S. Open.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to Carla Suarez Navarro during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday in New York.
AP
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot to Carla Suarez Navarro, of Spain, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Madison Keys reacts after defeating Dominika Cibulkova, of Slovakia, during the fourth round of the 2018 U.S. Open in New York.
AP file photo
Rock Island native Madison Keys watches a return to Angelique Kerber at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday in Mason, Ohio.
AP
Evgeniya Rodina of Russia returns the ball to Madison Keys during their women's singles match last week at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Rodina now faces Serena Williams in a rare battle of mom vs. mom.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys returns a ball to Evgeniya Rodina during their women's singles match on the fifth day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Friday.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys returns the ball to Luksika Kumkhum during their match on the third day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Wednesday.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys gestures after missing a shot against Sloane Stephens during their semifinal match at the French Open in Paris, France, on Thursday.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys returns the ball to Sloane Stephens during their semifinal match at the French Open on Thursday in Paris.
AP
Madison Keys celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in two sets 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France on Tuesday.
AP
Madison Keys celebrates as she defeats Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their fourth round match of the French Open at Roland Garros Sunday in Paris. Keys won 6-1, 6-4.
Associated Press
Rock Island native Madison Keys celebrates winning her third-round match of the French Open against Japan's Naomi Osaka in two sets 6-1, 7-6 (9-7), at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, on Friday.
AP
Angelique Kerber, right, shakes hands with Rock Island's Madison Keys after Kerber won their quarterfinal match 6-1, 6-2 at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
AP
United States' Madison Keys makes a backhand return to China's Wang Qiang during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
AP
Madison Keys serves to France's Caroline Garcia during their fourth-round match at the Australian Open on Monday.
AP
Madison Keys serves to France's Caroline Garcia during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday. Keys moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win.
AP
Professional tennis player Madison Keys, left, speaks to students after an anti-bullying presentation in Rock Island on Friday.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Students gather around professional tennis player Madison Keys, center, for a photo after an anti-bullying presentation in Rock Island, Illinois Friday November 17, 2017.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
Students gather around professional tennis player Madison Keys, center, for a photo after an anti-bullying presentation in Rock Island, Illinois Friday November 17, 2017.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
Professional tennis player Madison Keys, center, greets students from Rock Island High School after an anti-bullying presentation in Rock Island, Illinois Friday November 17, 2017.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
Keys
John Schultz
Rock Island native Madison Keys, the 19th ranked tennis player in the world, reaches to hit the ball as her doubles partner Bill Hughes looks on, Thursday, November 16, 2017, during a pro-am match at the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline.
John Schultz
Rock Island native Madison Keys, the 19th ranked tennis player in the world, hands the ball to her doubles partner Bill Hughes on Thursday during a pro-am match at the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline.
John Schultz
Rock Island native Madison Keys, the 19th ranked tennis player in the world, serves the ball, Thursday, November 16, 2017, during a pro-am match at the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline.
John Schultz
Rock Island native Madison Keys, the 19th ranked tennis player in the world, along with Rennae Stubbs and coach Kamau Murray, autograph hats for the winners, Thursday, November 16, 2017, during a pro-am tennis meet at the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline.
John Schultz
Srivishnu Sugumaran 9, of Bettendorf, watches Rock Island native Madison Keys, the 19th ranked tennis player in the world, before her Pro-am match Thursday, November 16, 2017, at the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline.
John Schultz
Rock Island native Madison Keys, the 19th ranked tennis player in the world, returns the ball, Thursday, November 16, 2017, during a pro-am at the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline.
John Schultz
Rock Island native Madison Keys, the 19th ranked tennis player in the world, returns the ball, Thursday, November 16, 2017, during a pro-am at the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline.
John Schultz
Carolyn and Chuck Hunter, the grandparents of Rock Island native Madison Keys, the 19th ranked tennis player in the world, watches her play, Thursday, November 16, 2017, during a pro-am doubles match at the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline.
John Schultz
Madison Keys returns a shot from Sloane Stephens during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Saturday. Keys lost in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-0.
AP
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after giving up a point to Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Christine Keys embraces her daughter, Madison, immediately following her semifinal win Thursday night at the U.S. Open, just outside the locker room connected to Arthur Ashe Stadium.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after defeating CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Thursday night in New York.
AP
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot from CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York on Thursday.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys celebrates after defeating CoCo Vandeweghe in the semifinals Thursday of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.
Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Rock Island native Madison Keys reacts after winning a game against CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Thursday in New York.
Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot from CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns a shot from CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after a point against CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Madison Keys, of the United States, serves to CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after winning a game against CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after defeating Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, in a quarterfinal match against at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Madison Keys prepares to return the ball in her fourth-round match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Monday night at the U.S. Open. Keys won 7-6, 1-6, 6-4.
AP
Madison Keys, front right, of the United States, signs autographs for fans after defeating Coco Vandeweghe, also of the United States, in the finals of the Bank of the West Classic tennis tournament in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Madison Keys never has made the finals of a Grand Slam tournament but some feel she is in good position to win her first major when the U.S. Open gets under way Monday.
AP
Madison Keys serves to Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, during the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Madison Keys, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Coco Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the finals of the Bank of the West Classic tennis tournament in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Madison Keys, of the United States, holds the winner's plate after defeating Coco Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the finals of the Bank of the West Classic tennis tournament in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Madison Keys returns to CoCo Vandeweghe during the first round at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Monday in Cincinnati.
John Minchillo, Associated Press
Madison Keys fell in the second round to 86th-ranked Camila Giorgi of Italy for her earliest exit in five appearances at Wimbledon.
AP
Madison Keys returns to Japan's Nao Hibino on the opening day at Wimbledon in London on Monday. The Rock Island native cruised to a straight-sets victory in her return from a second wrist surgery.
AP
Madison Keys is seeded 17th at Wimbledon and will open play early next week against Japan's Nao Hibino, currently ranked 91st in the world.
AP
Madison Keys plays a shot against Croatia's Petra Martic during their second round match at the French Open Thursday. Keys lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
AP
Madison Keys of the U.S. returns the ball to Australia's Ashleigh Barty during their first-round match at the French Open on Tuesday. Keys won the match 6-2, 6-3.
AP
Madison Keys says she is fully recovered from wrist surgery as she gets ready for the French Open beginning Sunday.
AP
Rock Island High School students attend a FearlesslyGirl motivational event featuring a visit by professional tennis player Madison Keys on Tuesday in Rock Island.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Professional tennis player Madison Keys speaks at a FearlesslyGirl event Tuesday at Rock Island High School.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Rock Island High School students attend a FearlesslyGirl motivational event featuring a visit by professional tennis player Madison Keys, far right, on Tuesday in Rock Island.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Rock Island High School students attend a FearlesslyGIRL motivational event featuring a visit by professional tennis player Madison Keys, right, on Tuesday in Rock Island.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Rock Island High School students attend a FearlesslyGirl motivational event featuring a visit by professional tennis player Madison Keys, right, on Tuesday in Rock Island.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Madison Keys, ranked eighth in the world in professional tennis, shows off a cast she's wearing for tendinitis. She's taking some time off to recover and took part in the first FearlesslyGirl summit at Rock Island High School.
Deirdre Baker
Madison Keys waves to the crowd after her 6-3, 6-4 loss to Caroline Wozniacki in the U.S. Open Round of 16 on Sunday in New York.
AP
Keys
Jason DeCrow
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the U.S. Open Friday in New York.
AP
Madison Keys, right, is congratulated by Kayla Day, of the United States, after Keys defeated Day 6-1, 6-1 Wednesday at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City.
AP
Madison Keys reacts during her match against Kayla Day on Wednesday the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to Kayla Day on Wednesday at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City.
AP
Madison Keys hits a forehand return to Kayla Day on Wednesday at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to Kayla Day on Wednesday at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to Kayla Day on Wednesday in the second round of the U.S. Open.
AP
Madison Keys reacts after defeating Alison Riske in the first round of the U.S. Open early Tuesday morning in New York.
AP
Madison Keys of Rock Island serves to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles bronze medal tennis match at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday. Keys lost 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 and next will head to the Connecticut Open in New Haven ahead of the U.S. Open beginning Aug. 28.
AP
Madison Keys of the United States plays a return to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles bronze medal tennis match Saturday at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys falls to the court after a return to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their semifinal match at the Summer Olympics in Rio.
AP
Madison Keys was emotional after her semifinal 6-3, 7-5 loss to Angelique Kerber on Friday in Rio. "I'm obviously disappointed but I thought she played really well," Keys said of Kerber.
AP
Madison Keys, of the United States, serves to Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Madison Keys, a Rock Island native, returns to Daria Kasatkina of Russia on Thursday at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Keys has advanced to the medal round in the women's singles tournament.
AP
Madison Keys, a Rock Island native, returns to Daria Kasatkina of Russia on Thursday at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
AP
Sport: Tennis Q-C connection: Born in Rock Island How she fared: Made it to the semifinals of women’s singles before losing, then lost again in the bronze medal match.
Keys is the daughter of former Rock Island and Augustana College basketball star Ricky Keys. She developed her skills at the Chris Evert tennis camp in Florida and was raked in the top 10 in the world for the first time, at the age of 21, in 2016.
AP
Madison Keys, of the United States, returns to Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Madison Keys of the United States celebrates defeating France's Kristina Mladenovic in the women's tennis competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Madison Keys of the United States returns a ball to Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the women's tennis competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Rio Olympics Tennis Women
Rock Island native Madison Keys won her Olympic debut over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys won her Olympic debut over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys plays a return against Simona Halep in the singles final at the Rogers Cup on Sunday in Montreal.
AP
Madison Keys of Rock Island returns to Alize Cornet of France during their third-round Wimbledon match in London on Saturday.
AP
Madison Keys of Rock Island is seeded seventh in Rio and will open the women's singles tournament Saturday against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.
AP
Madison Keys returns a shot to Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova during the singles finals of the recent Birmingham Classic. Keys will face Laura Siegemund in the first round at Wimbledon, which begins today.
AP
Former Rock Island resident Madison Keys celebrates Sunday after defeating the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova and winning the singles final of the Birmingham Classic at the Edgbaston Priory, Birmingham, central England.
Simon Cooper
Madison Keys returns the ball to Kiki Bertens during their fourth-round match at the French Open on Wednesday in Paris. Keys lost 7-6, 6-3.
AP
Madison Keys of Rock Island serves in her second round match of the French Open against Mariana Duque-Marino in Paris on Thursday. Keys won 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round where she will face Monica Puig on Saturday.
AP
Madison Keys returns the ball to Croatia's Donna Vekic during their first round match at the French Open on Tuesday in Paris. Keys eased past Vekic 6-3, 6-2 to move on at Roland Garros.
AP
Rock Island native Madison Keys returns the ball to Garbine Muguruza during their semifinal match Saturday at the Italian Open in Rome.
AP
Madison Keys makes a backhand return to Yaroslava Shvedova during their second-round match at the Australian Open on Thursday.
AP
Rock Island's Madison Keys has formed a partnership with the organization FearlesslyGIRL.
AP