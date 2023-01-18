Keys advances to Round of 32 at Australian Open

Madison Keys was broken on her first service game of the match Wednesday. That was about the only turbulence the Rock Island native encountered in her second-round match at the Australian Open.

Keys moved into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 win over China's Xin Yu Wang in Melbourne, Australia. It was the first meeting between the two.

"I don't come across many players that I haven't played at this point, so that was always fun to get to play someone new," Keys said in an on-court interview following the match. "Obviously, she's a great player and had a really good first round.

"I knew I was going to have to try and get ahead in scores as quickly as possible to keep momentum, and I think I did that pretty well. After a few tricky games in the second set, being able to break, everything came together nicely."

Keys will face 24th-seeded Victoria Azarenka or Nadia Podoroska in the Round of 32 Friday (Thursday night in the United States). Azarenka is 3-0 against Keys, including a three-set win at the Guadalajara Open in October.

Seeded 10th in the tournament and 13th in the world rankings, Keys had only one double fault in the match and had 26 winners versus 23 unforced errors. The first game was the only time she had her serve broken in the match.

With rain in the area, the roof was closed for the duration of the 1 hour, 17 minute match.

"I actually think the roof being closed made the court a little bit faster, which made me really happy," Keys said. "I knew it was going to feel a little different than the first round, be OK with that and the first couple of games just get your bearings and give yourself a little bit of grace there.

"Being able to bounce back from that quick break at the start was a big key for today."

The soon-to-be 28-year-old Keys has made the third round in each of her last seven appearances at the Australian Open, including semifinal trips in 2015 and 2022. She didn't play in the year's first Grand Slam in 2017 or 2021.

Keys is off to a 7-0 start this season after winning five matches at the United Cup in Sydney recently.

"Being able to start in Sydney this year with a whole team was amazing," Keys said. "The United Cup was truly the best two weeks of my entire life.

"I had so much fun. I was a little bit sad when it was over, but I get to come here. It can't be that bad, right?"