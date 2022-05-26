Keys advances to third round of French

Rock Island native Madison Keys advanced to the third round at Roland Garros after beating Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The 2017 U.S. Open runner-up relied on her dominant serve to get past her French opponent on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 22nd-seeded American will next face 16th-seeded Elena Rybakina, the only woman with more aces than Keys this season.

Keys at one point got her necklace stuck in her hair so chair umpire Jaume Campistol helped her untangle it.

Keys is making her 10th appearance at the French Open and reached the semifinals four years ago.

