Keys bows out at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Madison Keys could not have scripted a better start against two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

Between her pinpoint serving and crisp ball-striking, Keys needed just a half-hour to take the opening set in Friday's third round at the season's first Grand Slam tournament.

Then, it all unraveled for the Rock Island native.

Azarenka ended Keys' hopes to reach the second week of the tournament with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory at Rod Laver Arena.

"Madison came out firing on all corners," Azarenka said in an on-court interview afterward. "I just felt like I was rushing too much.

"I started to serve better, serve smarter, and I added some pace on my shots."

Keys, seeded 10th, had her serve broken six times over the final two sets. She recorded 27 winners in the match, but the 27-year-old struggled with her footwork in the final two sets and was undone by 39 unforced errors. Azarenka, the 24th seed, finished with just 18 miscues.

Keys was visibly frustrated during the third set, even at one point taking her racket and beating it against her head several times.

Azarenka, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, improved to 4-0 in her career against Keys.

Two American women have reached the fourth round in Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff. Katie Volynets will try to join them Saturday.