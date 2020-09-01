Keys cruises in US Open opener

Rock Island native Madison Keys needed just 55 minutes to beat Timea Babos 6-1, 6-1 in her opening U.S. Open match in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday in Flushing, N.Y.
Keys, the No. 7 seed, played a nearly flawless match and used her powerful all-court game to dismiss the Hungarian and make up for a disappointing title defense in last week’s Western & Southern Open when she lost in the opening round in the tourney that was also played at the U.S. Tennis Center.
Keys came out of the gate on Tuesday with her foot on the accelerator and never let up, winning the first set 6-1 in 25 minutes and closing it out with her second of four aces. She won 29 of her 35 service points and claimed twice as many total points in the set as Babos, who is ranked No. 101 in the world.
The second set was more of the same. Keys broke the 27-year-old Babos in the third game at 1-1 and wrapped up the match in 55 minutes.
Keys won 54 points to Babos’ 30 as she won 92% of points on a good first serve.
The 25-year-old next faces Spain’s Aliona Bolsova, who is ranked 103 in the world. That match will be played Thursday.
Commenting on the absence of fans onsite at her home Slam, Keys said in her on-court interview after the match, "At the end of the day, bringing my own energy is what’s going to help me here.”
She certainly brought the energy with her to Louis Armstrong Stadium on Day 2 of the 2020 US Open.
If Keys continues on course, she won’t face a seeded player until at least the Round of 16, where she could enter into a blockbuster battle with Garbiñe Muguruza.
The 2017 US Open runner-up, Keys is the only woman to get to the Round of 16 in each of the past five US Opens.
Elsewhere
This was the sort of match Andy Murray came back for, the sort of competition and comeback he always lived for, the reason he went through two hip operations and all the hard work that followed.
And it was the type of vintage Murray performance — undaunted by a deficit, adjusting on the fly, muttering all the way — that was too compelling not to watch, so while there are no fans allowed into this U.S. Open because of the pandemic, fellow pros made their way into the stands to see the popular 2012 champion save a match point Tuesday and, eventually, win.
Playing his first Grand Slam match in nearly 20 months, toiling on his metal hip for 4 hours, 39 minutes in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Murray put together his 10th career comeback from two sets down and beat Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4.
"It was pretty emotional straight after the match finished, when I got back to the locker room — sort of look at my phone, see the messages from family and friends, the team and stuff. They're the people that have kind of seen me go through everything, been there, seen the tough times," said Murray, who next plays 15th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 20-year-old from Canada.
The Murray match provided the most entertainment in the afternoon of Day 2 at Flushing Meadows, where his lengthy victory was followed in Ashe by a straight-set win for Serena Williams, who defeated Kristie Ahn 7-5, 6-3 for her 102nd match win at the U.S. Open, breaking a tie with Chris Evert for most in the professional era.
She then went out and sat in the stands to watch her older sister, Venus, take on 20th-seeded Karolina Muchova at night. Muchova won 6-3, 7-5, making it the first loss for Venus in the opening round in New York in 22 appearances.
Dominic Thiem, a three-time major runner-up, and Garbiñe Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion but never in New York, advanced earlier, as did 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, No. 9 seed Johanna Konta and No. 16 Elise Mertens.
