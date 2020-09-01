Keys cruises in US Open opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island native Madison Keys needed just 55 minutes to beat Timea Babos 6-1, 6-1 in her opening U.S. Open match in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday in Flushing, N.Y.

Keys, the No. 7 seed, played a nearly flawless match and used her powerful all-court game to dismiss the Hungarian and make up for a disappointing title defense in last week’s Western & Southern Open when she lost in the opening round in the tourney that was also played at the U.S. Tennis Center.

Keys came out of the gate on Tuesday with her foot on the accelerator and never let up, winning the first set 6-1 in 25 minutes and closing it out with her second of four aces. She won 29 of her 35 service points and claimed twice as many total points in the set as Babos, who is ranked No. 101 in the world.

The second set was more of the same. Keys broke the 27-year-old Babos in the third game at 1-1 and wrapped up the match in 55 minutes.

Keys won 54 points to Babos’ 30 as she won 92% of points on a good first serve.

The 25-year-old next faces Spain’s Aliona Bolsova, who is ranked 103 in the world. That match will be played Thursday.