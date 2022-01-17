Keys serves her way past 11th-seeded Kenin in Australian Open opener

MELBOURNE, Australia — COVID-19 prevented Madison Keys from participating in the Australian Open tennis tournament last year.
The 26-year-old Rock Island native returned Monday and pulled off a first-round surprise.
Keys blasted 15 aces to knock out 11th-seeded and fellow American Sofia Kenin at Melbourne Park, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5.
"My first real run in a Slam was here, so I feel so happy to be back," Keys said in a post-match interview on the court. "I'm absolutely ecstatic to be in Melbourne."
The last year or two has been a struggle for Keys, who has been hindered by injuries and inconsistent play. She saw her world ranking tumble to No. 87 at the end of 2021.
However, she has started 2022 with a flurry.
Keys won the Australian Open tuneup last week in Adelaide for her sixth WTA title and has carried that form into the year's first major.
It was all powered by her serve.
Keys managed to get 68% of her first serves in and managed only one double fault in the match. Kenin, a the 2020 Australian Open champion, broke Keys only once in the match, that coming late in the second set.
Neither player was broken in the first set, but Keys dictated the tiebreaker with her powerful serve to take the opening set.
"My serve helped me out a lot today," said Keys, a semifinalist here in 2015. "To close that (first set out), start on a good note and not have to work myself back into the match was helpful.
"In big moments, (the serve) really was able to help me out."
Keys recorded the match's first break to go in front 5-4 in the second and had an opportunity to close out the match, but Kenin responded with a break.
Keys, though, broke right back and then rifled three aces in the final game to set up match point.
On the third close-out point, Kenin's return of serve sailed long and Keys let out a scream as she secured the victory.
"Going against a Grand Slam champion in the first round is never easy," Keys said. "I'm happy with how I played today and happy to be in the second round."
Keys, who had 31 winners in the match, gets Greet Minnen of Belgium or Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in the second round.