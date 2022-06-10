Keys welcomes return to her Midwestern roots

If everything goes as Madison Keys hopes, she will be standing next to an Iowa cornfield in mid-July holding the Venus Rosewater Dish tightly in her hands.

That’s the prize presented to the ladies’ champion at Wimbledon, where Keys will compete on the famed grass courts days before hosting the Madison Keys Court of Dreams Celebration of Tennis at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club in Charles City, Iowa.

“If I bring that home, you won’t be able to pry that out my hands. I won’t let go of it,’’ Keys promised Thursday during a video conference announcing her participation in next month’s event.

The Rock Island native will be the featured host at an event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the grass tennis court tucked next to a farmhouse and surrounded by corn and soybean fields near the north-central Iowa community.

“It means the world to me to be coming home. It’s something you wouldn’t expect, a beautiful grass court next to a cornfield,’’ Keys said. “Growing up a couple of hours away, I had no idea that this was so close to home. I really missed out.’’

She said she looks forward to helping introduce a new generation of players to the game.

“I’m proud to be going back to where I’m from to bring tennis into communities where maybe it is not the most popular sport for kids. Hopefully we can inspire young players to take up the game,’’ Keys said. “It’s so important to try and get more kids into tennis.’’

Keys welcomes the chance to be part of a two-day event which includes a youth clinic, a symposium on mental health and a multiple-match exhibition event at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club.

Kindness Wins, a nonprofit organization created by Keys which supports and encourages acts of kindness at a grass-roots level, will be an active participant in the event designed to promote self-esteem and mental health awareness scheduled for July 14-15.

The event begins with a junior tennis clinic and mental health panel featuring Keys and three additional professional players at the Clear Lake (Iowa) Athletics and Wellness Center beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

The following day, Keys and the other professional players will be featured in several exhibition matches starting at 1 p.m. at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club near Charles City, Iowa.

They’ll compete on the Alex J. Kuhn Court of Dreams, regarded as the most authentic replica in the United States of the storied grass court at Wimbledon.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Madison and her friends coming in and we’re looking forward to the event,’’ said Mark Kuhn, who along with his wife Denise operate the family grain farm where the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club is located.

Keys sees the event as an opportunity to help grow interest in the game among young players.

“There are so many ways to play. You can play in high school, college, professionally,’’ said Keys, who turned professional at the age of 14. “It’s a sport that you can play for life.’’

Now 27 years old, Keys has been ranked as high as seventh in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association. She has won six WTA tournaments and played in the finals at one Grand Slam tournament, the 2017 U.S. Open.

Keys sees the sport as a way to promote her Kindness Wins organization, which involves other “champions’’ in sports who encourage kindness and positivity.

“It’s something that is important in everyone’s life,’’ Keys said. “It is a big part of good mental health and I want to do everything I can to support that. This is a perfect opportunity to encourage people to do something positive.’’

Tickets for the July 14 juniors clinic and for the July 15 exhibitions are priced at $50 for each day and can be obtained at courtofdreams.org. All proceeds will benefit the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club Foundation and Kindness Wins.

