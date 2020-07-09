Q-C Tennis Club growth includes outdoor courts

Two new, lighted outdoor courts will complement major renovations taking place indoors at the Quad City Tennis Club.

"People want to play tennis outdoors in the summer and we want people to be able to enjoy the club year-round. These two new courts will help make that happen," said Chris Ontiveros, who, along with his wife Pamela, owns the Moline facility formerly known as the South Park Tennis Club.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new outdoor courts and an adjacent viewing area that will be built between now and September on a patch of ground located just north of the west end of the existing nine-court indoor facility.

The improvement at the only indoor tennis facility in the Illinois Quad-Cities will create an 11-court venue Ontiveros wants to see attract regional tournaments in the near future.

"The vision is to make this the finest facility in the Midwest and the outdoor courts will help move us in that direction," Ontiveros said. “We expect the work to move quickly and the courts to be ready for use by the end of September."

He said he is working with Visit Quad-Cities to create a regional tennis event with a payout of $50,000-$100,000 that would be hosted by the Quad City Tennis Club.