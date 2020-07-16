Return to action part of Bettendorf tennis tourney

In speaking with several entries for this weekend’s Bettendorf Open tennis tournament, Jim Scott continues to hear one word frequently.

“Anxious,’’ said Scott, the director of racquet sports for the Quad City Tennis Club who is helping the Bi-State Tennis Association put together a tournament that marks a return to competition for many junior tennis players throughout the region following a number of cancelations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus situation shifted the annual Bettendorf Open from its normal dates in early June to this weekend, when the tournament will run from July 17-19 on the 12 courts at Bettendorf High School.

The tournament moved to those dates after the Baird Iowa Open in Cedar Rapids canceled its event for 2020.

“I think people are getting anxious to get back out and compete,’’ Scott said. “We’ve seen it here at the club in recent weeks as guidelines have changed. There has been a steady increase in the number of people coming out and wanting to play.’’

Scott said that interest has grown as the temperatures have warmed in recent weeks as well.