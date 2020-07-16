Return to action part of Bettendorf tennis tourney

In speaking with several entries for this weekend’s Bettendorf Open tennis tournament, Jim Scott continues to hear one word frequently.
“Anxious,’’ said Scott, the director of racquet sports for the Quad City Tennis Club who is helping the Bi-State Tennis Association put together a tournament that marks a return to competition for many junior tennis players throughout the region following a number of cancelations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus situation shifted the annual Bettendorf Open from its normal dates in early June to this weekend, when the tournament will run from July 17-19 on the 12 courts at Bettendorf High School.
The tournament moved to those dates after the Baird Iowa Open in Cedar Rapids canceled its event for 2020.
“I think people are getting anxious to get back out and compete,’’ Scott said. “We’ve seen it here at the club in recent weeks as guidelines have changed. There has been a steady increase in the number of people coming out and wanting to play.’’
Scott said that interest has grown as the temperatures have warmed in recent weeks as well.
“It’s summer and people want to be outdoors and for tennis players, this is always a big time of year,’’ Scott said. “When the Cedar Rapids tournament canceled, it gave us a chance to have some weekend dates and put on an event where people can compete.’’
He suspects the tournament field will likely have more of a local feel this year than in many summers, a byproduct of COVID-19.
“I think people might not be willing to travel quite as far or might not be ready yet to stay in a hotel for the weekend as maybe they typically are,’’ Scott said. “We’re curious to see how everything comes together, but mostly the idea is to give people a chance to get out and get going again with a good tournament.’’
Health guidelines for the sport will be followed at the Bettendorf Open and this year, play will be limited to singles competition.
Another of the Quad-City area’s longest-running tennis events, the Quad States Open, has also been delayed this year. Scott said organizers are hoping to reschedule that tournament for later in the summer.
