RI's Keys moves into Australian semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia — Madison Keys became the first player to make it into the semifinals at Melbourne Park after beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2 in a Monday quarterfinal match.
She needed just one-hour, 25-minutes to reach her second Australian Open semifinals.
No. 4-seeded Krejcikova took a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set from what might have been heat stress as temperatures topped 86 degrees on a sunny afternoon. She appeared to be lethargic at times during a second set that lasted 35 minutes.
Keys will play either top-ranked Ash Barty or Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. Barty and Pegula were playing a night match on Rod Laver Arena.
The win continues a resurgent 2022 for Keys, who won only 11 matches in all of 2021. She has tied that mark now — five wins so far in the Australian Open, five while winning the Adelaide International 10 days ago, and a first-round win at a tournament in Melbourne the week before.
The is the fifth semifinal in a major for the Rock Island native, the last time coming in the 2018 U.S. Open when she also reached the semis of the French Open.
"I was just at a very high anxiety level all of the time," Keys said of 2021. "I wasn't sleeping as well. It just felt like there was literally a weight on my chest just because I became so focused and obsessed with it that I wasn't enjoying really anything because it's all that I was thinking about."
Keys was in control the entire match as she rifled 11 aces and won 77% of her first serves.
"It means a lot," said Keys during her on-court interview of the victory that continues her roll to start the 2022 campaign. "I did everything that I could with my team to really reset in the offseason and focus on starting fresh and new and starting from zero and not worrying about last year. ... That's gone well so far and I'm really proud of myself and so thankful to my team, my friends and my family for helping me through what was a really tough year last year."