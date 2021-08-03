Texas teens win JBF World Junior Championship

Seventy-six anglers from 28 states came to the Quad-Cities this past week seeking a world championship.
The unique part of this event was that these anglers were all eighth-graders or younger, which brings an entirely different aspect to the tournament. They were not fishing for prize money, boats or other traditional winnings, but were after college scholarships and a chance to experience what it is like to fish like a professional bass angler, if just for a week.
Anglers from California to Virginia and everywhere in between, came to the Quad-Cities to test their skills as part of the Bass Federation’s 2021 Junior World Championship, which was headquartered out of Rapids City.
One team each from Iowa and Illinois qualified for the event. The anglers were restricted to fishing Mississippi River Pool 14, which extends from Hampton to Fulton. This took some of the potential issues with locking out of the equation, especially with this being a kids event.
Many of these anglers visited the area over the past few weeks. A common theme expressed by the visitors was the friendliness and the professionalism of the people they dealt with around the area.
“The Quad-Cities have been a great host for the federation," stated Robert Cartlidge, President of The Bass Federation, with a big smile. "All the people have been friendly and fun. The one thing a lot of the participants have talked about is all the food that they get at the restaurants.”
There was no question on how much the visitors enjoyed the local restaurants and, of course, our local ice cream.
The winners of the tournament won a $5,000 scholarship, which will be redeemable in four years when they graduate from high school. Each of the regional winners also won scholarships, with a total of $12,000 in scholarships being awarded and $12,000 in other prizes given away.
The winners, Cullum Brown and Dylan Sorrells from Dallas, Texas, along with their boat captain Chris Sorrells, found fish each of the three days on the river.
“They were fortunate to catch 25-30 fish today, so the kids were really catching a lot of fish," said Chris Sorrells. "They caught them on zoom speed worms, square bill crankbaits and carolina rigs.”
He stated that while Day 1 went well, Day 2 was a little slower, but all-in-all they were happy with how consistently they were able to catch fish.
They were also fortunate to not lose too many fish, which was not the norm for this tournament. When you fish with kids, which these anglers are even though they are competing at the highest levels, they are going to lose some fish. Those heartbreaking moments are going to stay with the kids, but hopefully motivate them to persevere in the future.
The boys talked about competing for their high school team, but were going to concentrate on school, not just fishing. The maturity level of these two boys was great to see, and they showed it in their performances on the water. When asked if they would come back to fish the Mississippi River, I got two big smiles and each saying, “YES!”
A big congratulations to Rapids City staff and volunteers for hosting a great event. You may recall the federation also held its walleye national championship at Sunset Marina last October. The natural resources around the Greater Quad-Cities area continue to shine nationally as we host visitors from all across the country.