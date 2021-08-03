Texas teens win JBF World Junior Championship

There was no question on how much the visitors enjoyed the local restaurants and, of course, our local ice cream.

The winners of the tournament won a $5,000 scholarship, which will be redeemable in four years when they graduate from high school. Each of the regional winners also won scholarships, with a total of $12,000 in scholarships being awarded and $12,000 in other prizes given away.

The winners, Cullum Brown and Dylan Sorrells from Dallas, Texas, along with their boat captain Chris Sorrells, found fish each of the three days on the river.

“They were fortunate to catch 25-30 fish today, so the kids were really catching a lot of fish," said Chris Sorrells. "They caught them on zoom speed worms, square bill crankbaits and carolina rigs.”

He stated that while Day 1 went well, Day 2 was a little slower, but all-in-all they were happy with how consistently they were able to catch fish.

They were also fortunate to not lose too many fish, which was not the norm for this tournament. When you fish with kids, which these anglers are even though they are competing at the highest levels, they are going to lose some fish. Those heartbreaking moments are going to stay with the kids, but hopefully motivate them to persevere in the future.