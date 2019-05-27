54th annual Kwik Star Criterium
At Village of East Davenport
Female
Juniors 9-12 -- 1. Caelyn Bailey, Mason City, Iowa; 2. Jennie Ferguson, LeMars, Iowa; 3. Autumn Olsen, LeMars, Iowa, Central Junior Cycling Devo
Juniors 13-14 -- 1. Brooklyn Raddin, Dayton, Ohio; 2. Ragan Weigel, Oronoco, Minn., Donkey Label; 3. Margot Grotland, Indianapolis, Ind., Yokohama Racing; 4. Lauren Weigel, Oronoco, Minn., Donkey Label; 5. Charli Grosenheider, LeMars, Iowa, Central Junior Cycling Devo
Juniors 15-16 -- 1. Danielle Hurt, LeMars, Iowa, Central Junior Cycling Devo; 2. Sarah Banks, Westfield, Iowa
Juniors 17-18 -- 1. Mellissa Gomes, Florissant, Mo.; 2. Veronica Church, Owatonna, Minn., Spin Development Race Team
Category 3/4 -- 1. Hannah Glatter, Lawrence, Kan., GP Velotek; 2. Caitlyn Roy, Winnipeg, Team Manitoba; 3. Summer Gilbert, Holland, Mich., Junior Cycle Sport; 4. Dahlia Kissel, Erlanger, Ky., Ignite Junior Racing; 5. Chloe Penner, Team Manitoba; 6. Rebecca Man, Team Manitoba; 7. Ashley Miller, Lincoln, Neb., Goldenrod Pastries CX; 8. Alexa Stierwalt, Maineville, Ohio, Ignite Junior Racing; 9. Erika Peterson, Minneapolis, Minn., NorthStar Development Cycling; 10. Kelsey Campbell-Dollaghan, Chicago, Ill., Chicago Cuttin Crew
Category 5 -- 1. Erika Wilson, Bloomington, Ind., Zone-6 Endurance; 2. Olivia Croskey, Iowa City, Iowa, Johnson County Fliers; 3. Alexx Heald-Alejo; 4. Sarah Banks, Westfield, Ind.; 5. Avery Goebel, Sioux Falls, S.D., Spin Development Race Team; 6. Aryn Lloyd, Davenport, Iowa; 7. Robin E Cartwright, Fort Wayne, Ind., Team NeighborLink; 8. Carol Schaab, Davenport, Iowa; 9. Kelly Lyons, Bettendorf, Iowa
Pro -- 1. Gwen Inglis, Lakewood, Colo., Stages Cycling; 2. Carlyn Jackson, Minneapolis, Minn., Orion Racing; 3. Tabitha Sherwood, Culver, Ind.; 4. Caitlyn Roy, Winnipeg, Team Manitoba; 5. Vanessa Curtis, Iowa City, Iowa, Iowa City Cycling; 6. Molly Clark-Oien, Sioux Falls, S.D., Parallel 44 Racing; 7. Kelsey Devereaux, Indianapolis, Ind., Women's Racing Project; 8. Cassidy Hickey, Parker, Colo.; 9. Jennifer Hale, St. Paul, Minn., Orion Racing; 10. Allison Schroeder, Chicago, Ill., PSIMET Racing; 11. Kathryn Goffin, Iowa City, Iowa, University of Iowa Heart and Vascular Care-Specialized; 12. Lauren Harkness, Elm Rock, Wis., Velocause Central; 13. Carol Seipp, Eagan, Minn., Orion Racing; 14. Gabrielle Russell, Minneapolis, Minn., Orion Racing; 15. Amy McClintock, St. Louis, Mo., Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Team; 16. Ellie Thermansen, Minneapolis, Minn., Orion Racing; 17. Jeannie Kuhajek, Crystal Lake, Ill., Orion Racing; 18. Lauren Wiscomb, Wilmette, Ill., Chicago Women Elite Cycling; 19. Maria Larkin, Chicago, Ill., Chicago Women Elite Cycling; 20. Jennifer Sharp, Boulder, Colo., Stages Cycling
Male
Juniors 9-12 -- 1. Brayden Pearce, Mason City, Iowa, Spin Development Race Team; 2. Cooper Bernstein, Altoona, Iowa, Spin Development Race Team; 3. Caleb Weiland, LeMars, Iowa, Central Junior Cycling Devo; 4. Raef Trujillo, Altonna, Iowa, Spin Development Race Team; 5. Matthew Hancock, Sparta, Ill., Quantum Racing Development
Juniors 13-14 -- 1. Nicholas Budden, East Grand Rapids, Mich., Junior Cycle Sport; 2. Nolan Church, Owatonna, Minn., Spin Development Race Team; 3. John Falter, Westby, Wis., NorthStar Development Cycling; 4. Brock Hessenius, LeMars, Iowa, Central Junior Cycling Devo; 5. Nicholas Labbe, Rolling Meadows, Ill., The Pony Shop
Juniors 15-16 -- 1. Hayden Fox, East Grand Rapids, Mich., Junior Cycle Sport; 2. Shay Wright, Rock Island, Ill.; 3. Brody Burnham, Altoona, Iowa, NorthStar Development; 4. David Kosela, Downers Grove, Ill., Plus Cycling Team; 5. Silas Myers, Springboro, Ohio, Team Logik
Juniors 17-18 -- 1. Garrett McNear, Louisville, Ky., Yokohama Racing; 2. William Henkaus, Olathe, Kan., Quantum Racing Development; 3. Luke Arens, Coralville, Iowa, Corridor Devo
Masters 50 plus -- 1. Jonathan Card, Sylvania, Ohio, Mariner Cycling; 2. Michael Inglis, Lakewood, Colo., Black Swift/Cycleton Racing Team; 3. Steve Meek, Mishawaka, Ind., Stay Park City Cycling; 4. Brendon Hale, St. Paul, Minn., Jimmy Jack's; 5. Kevin Wohlford, Eldridge, Iowa; 6. James Rolette, Tinley Park, Ill., South Chicago Wheelman; 7. Alan Willey, Cincinnati, Ohio, Zephyr Wheel Sports; 8. Gregory Harper, Muscatine, Iowa, Harper's Cycling & Fitness; 9. Kevin Hawotte, O'Fallon, Mo.
Masters 40 plus -- 1. Timothy Strelecki, Geneva, Ill., Franco Factory Racing; 2. Warrick Spence, Meteor-Allied; 3. Andrew Messer, Bloomington, Ind., Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team; 4. Michael Heagney, Lake Bluff, Ill., Franco Factory Racing; 5. Benjamin Sharp, Boulder, Colo., Stages Cycling; 6. Jonathan Card, Sylvania, Ohio, Mariner Cycling; 7. Matt Bole, Loveland, Ohio, Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team; 8. Greg Tombragel, Cincinnati, Ohio, Mariner Cycling; 9. Kurt Henkhaus, Overland Park, Kan., GP VeloTek; 10. Tim Jansen, Lenexa, Kan., GP VeloTek
Category 5 -- 1. Stephen Wunrow, Carol Stream, Ill.; 2. Kevin Lilly, McCook Lake, S.D., Powerade; 3. Luke Arens, Coralville, Iowa, Corridor Devo; 4. Ben Lloyd, Davenport, Iowa; 5. Matthew Sweeney, Iowa City, Iowa; 6. Mark Ogden; 7. Joe Buikema, Clinton, Iowa; 8. Gabe Campbell, Dayton, Iowa; 9. Matthew Delcourt, Moline, Ill.; 10. Caleb Fischer, East Peoria, Ill.
Category 4 -- 1. Kody Babler, Milwaukee, Wis.; 2. Ben Vukovich, Brookings, S.D.; 3. Seamus O'Connor-Walker, Ames, Iowa; 4. Logan Tisdale, Washington, DC; 5. Micah Danielson, St. Paul, Minn.; 6. Brian Gainer, O'Fallon, Mo.; 7. Joel Rivera, Fallbrook, Calif.; 8. Andrei Merkulov, Winnipeg; 9. Vincent Ramirez, Afton, Minn.; 10. Ricky Dungan, Wilmington, Ohio
Category 3 -- 1. Lucas Stierwalt, Maineville, Ohio, The Endurance Collective; 2. Reece Linder, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ames Velo; 3. Patrick Welch, Northfield, Minn.; 4. Luke Feuerhelm, Merrill, Iowa, Above & Beyond Cancer Junior Cycling Team; 5. Samuel Cohen, Iowa City, Iowa, Johnson County Flyers; 6. Brock Sell, Shawnee Mission, Kan., Move Up Development; 7. Dylan Zakrajsek, Lake Geneva, Wis., Above and Beyond Cancer; 8. Dakota Olsen, LeMars, Iowa, Central Junior Cycling Devo; 9. Shay Wright, Rock Island, Ill.; 10. Donnie Bandy, Iowa City, Iowa
Pro -- 1. Daniel Summerhill, Centennial, Colo., USA Cycling; 2. John Heinlein III, Stillwater, Minn., Vol Gas Racing; 3. Daniel Lausin, Ohio; 4. John McCann, Cincinnati, Ohio, First Internet Bank Cycling; 5. Hayden Strong, Indianapolis, Ind., Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc; 6. Hamish Beadle, Alpharetta, Ga., Team Novo Nordisk; 7. Jake Magee, Boulder, Colo.; 8. Tyler Reynolds, Pella, Iowa, Above & Beyond Cancer Junior Cycling Team; 9. Brenden Hardy, Iowa City, Iowa, Above and Beyond Cancer; 10. Adrian Hegyvary, Asheville, N.C., Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team; 11. Kyle Perry, Indianapolis, Ind., Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team; 12. Marco Wajda, Brookfield, Wis., Above and Beyond Cancer; 13. Logan Grace, Minneapolis, Minn., Vol Gas Racing; 14. Matt Salpietro, Indianapolis, Ind., Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team; 15. Samuel Janisch, Wauwatosa, Wis., Velocause Central Cycling; 16. Brent Williams, Appleton, Wis., Diablo Cycling; 17. Nathan Pawlak, Boulder, Colo.; 18. Robert Frangi, Indianapolis, Ind., Dash Racing; 19. Gerd DeKeijzer, Cumming, Ga., Team Novo Nordisk Development; 20. Warrick Spence, Meteor-Allied