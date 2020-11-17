Thanksgiving Throwdown still scheduled to be held

The Thanksgiving Throwdown at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is still on.

Monte Cox, the promoter of the Nov. 28 show featuring 15 boxing and kick-boxing matches, said his event will not be canceled after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a new public health order Monday.

Reynolds’ order states that indoor events involving more than 15 people are not permitted, but that high school, college and professional sports events will be exempted.

“They determined that we are professional sports,’’ Cox said, adding that he is very relieved by that decision.

“We’re 10 days out from this thing,’’ he said. “I’ve already worked hard on this thing for two months. If we had to move it back into December, you start losing fighters and losing fans.’’

Cox said 1,000 of the 1,200 tickets for the event at the Fairgrounds’ Fair Center have been sold. He said the event already adhered to social distancing restrictions with no more than eight people at a table. All attendees already were going to be required to wear a mask.

Cox previously promoted the Clash of Legends event in July, featuring a fight between Michael Nunn and Pat Miletich outdoors at the Fairgrounds.

“I think one of the reasons they’re letting us go ahead is because of the way we handled the Nunn-Miletich thing,’’ Cox said.

