The life of a spring turkey

We have all seen the puffed-up turkey display at Thanksgiving, but do you understand why turkeys do that in the wild?
Turkey hunting season kicks off this time of the year, and hunters across Illinois and Iowa are in the field attempting to harvest that Thanksgiving meal.
First, turkeys are the largest game bird in North America and were originally proposed as the national symbol over the bald eagle by Benjamin Franklin, one of the country's Founding Fathers. The wild turkey gobble is so distinctive that nearly everyone that hears one will instantly recognize it. There are five subspecies of turkey in America, but only the Eastern subspecies is found in the Midwest.
Eastern wild turkeys are one of the great success stories of game restoration in the eastern half of the U.S. By the 1900s, they were virtually extinct because of overharvest and habitat loss. But in the 1930s, as wildlife management theories changed, the birds began their epic comeback.
Extensive efforts were put into place by both public and private sector groups to return the birds to their historical ranges. Growing up in Jo Daviess County near Galena, I can remember when turkeys first started coming around and when I was able to harvest my first bird in the mid-1990s. Even in the 1990s, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources was still trapping and relocating birds throughout northern Illinois.
Tom turkeys or gobblers can weigh over 30 pounds, stand nearly 4 feet high, and be distinguished by their beard, which can be up to 12 inches in length. While toms also have a snood, dewlap and caruncles, which the females typically lack, the tail feather fan is by far their most familiar identifier. These brilliantly colored fans are used to impress female turkeys and intimidate rivals or younger males, called jakes. Jakes can be distinguished by their short beards, typically just a few inches long, and their tail feather fans which have longer feathers in the center of the fan compared both outer sides. The jakes will displace when around a hen but typically are just going through the motions and are easily intimidated.
Turkeys start the spring season thinking about breeding, which evokes the colorful displays and courtship behaviors. This courtship can continue as late as early June. Flocks of turkeys will typically remain intact for the breeding season until hens break up into smaller groups (of two to five birds) with their poults, or baby turkeys.
Hens can lay up to a dozen eggs, usually once a day, through the spring. During that time, they will leave the nest unoccupied. The eggs will be hidden under leaves or brush, far away from the group. However, once the laying process is over, the hen will spend the majority of her day incubating the eggs, with only a couple hours of feeding to break up the long sit. Once the 28-day incubating process begins, you can nearly step on a turkey before she will leave. Trust me on that one!
After the month-long wait, the birds begin to hatch, usually within a day or so of each other. This minimizes the chances for predators finding vulnerable poults. However, being a young turkey is not without risk. Studies have shown as many as 70% of newly hatched birds fail to make it past two weeks of age, which can be locally devastating.
Luckily, old hens seem to know how to keep everyone safe, and its not unusual to see a brood of 10 or more poults, which grow fast and hide well after just a few days.
Even if you are not a hunter, watching a flock of spring turkeys go through their rituals can be an exciting experience.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com