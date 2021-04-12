The life of a spring turkey

Tom turkeys or gobblers can weigh over 30 pounds, stand nearly 4 feet high, and be distinguished by their beard, which can be up to 12 inches in length. While toms also have a snood, dewlap and caruncles, which the females typically lack, the tail feather fan is by far their most familiar identifier. These brilliantly colored fans are used to impress female turkeys and intimidate rivals or younger males, called jakes. Jakes can be distinguished by their short beards, typically just a few inches long, and their tail feather fans which have longer feathers in the center of the fan compared both outer sides. The jakes will displace when around a hen but typically are just going through the motions and are easily intimidated.

Turkeys start the spring season thinking about breeding, which evokes the colorful displays and courtship behaviors. This courtship can continue as late as early June. Flocks of turkeys will typically remain intact for the breeding season until hens break up into smaller groups (of two to five birds) with their poults, or baby turkeys.